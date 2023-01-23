Viral ‘Dragon’s Breath’ Food Trend Goes Horribly Wrong, Over 20 Children Fall Sick

Indonesia has issued a warning against the consumption of liquid nitrogen. The advisory from the Indonesian government comes after an incident where more than 20 students were hurt after eating a street snack known as dragon’s breath, reported The Guardian. The snack gained popularity after it became a viral trend on platforms like TikTok. According to Indonesia’s Ministry of Health, the children suffered skin burns, severe stomach aches and food poisoning after they consumed this food. The authorities have also urged parents, teachers, and others to be extremely vigilant.

Dragon’s breath is basically, chiki ngebul or chikibulis, candies that are available in rainbow colours and are coated in a cloud of liquid nitrogen mist. When these candies are consumed, it creates a vapour effect, like a dragon breathing out fumes. It gained popularity among children after a TikTok video showed people blowing fumes out of their mouths, noses and ears. This video on Youtube gained more than 38k views as a street vendor prepares the now ‘infamous’ snack.

After reviewing the situation, the government has warned the citizens of the dangers of liquid nitrogen in the food and urged authorities to be vigilant. The liquid nitrogen causes the candies to release fumes when eaten, but if it is eaten before the liquid nitrogen evaporates from the snack, it could lead to intestinal burns and perforation.

Indonesian Ministry of Health’s Director General, Maxi Rein Rondonuwu stated that around 25 children have been hurt after consuming the candies, including two who were hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. Skin burns and severe breathing issues are the potential risks.

Liquid nitrogen is not illegal in food preparation. Many chefs use vapours for a dramatic effect to make their dishes seem fascinating. But it can cause severe issues like breathing difficulties from nitrogen fumes that are inhaled over a long time.

The ministry has also urged the local health authorities to supervise food joints and restaurants using liquid nitrogen and keep them informed on how they can make sure that the customers can enjoy the dish safely. Mobile hawker food outlets have been banned to use this ingredient. Schools too have been asked to take measures by educating children about the dangers.

