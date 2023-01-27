Live now
By: Buzz Staff
Last Updated: January 27, 2023, 07:15 IST
Delhi, India
Viral News LIVE Updates: From hotel’s bizarre ‘women vs. men’ test to social media’s ‘choking challenge’, everything that’s ‘buzzing’ online today. The internet is a truly amazing tool that has helped us connect with people from all over the world. Whether you’re looking to learn something new, find a laugh, or just pass the time, there’s always something new and interesting going on in the online community. Begin your drill of discovering what’s on top today with us. Read More
On TikTok, the ‘choking challenge,’ a new challenge that consists in holding your breath as long as possible, is going viral. READ MORE
This character, created by the novelist Bret Easton Ellis and played on the big screen by Christian Bale, is considered a model of the “sigma male.” And this concept can propagate a toxic kind of masculinity. READ MORE
According to Bloomberg, some companies are seeking expert advice from professors who have written essays or books on the subject. It will certainly be a while before calling upon such experts becomes a widespread practice, but there is no doubt that remote working is here to stay. READ MORE
On India’s 74th Republic day, Pilot, Youtuber, and fitness expert Gaurav Taneja drew a large Indian map in the air under his mission called ‘Aasman Mein Bharat’. He flew for 350 kilometres in 3 hours to creat India’s map. READ MORE
We created History, the largest map of Bharat .Flew for almost 3 hrs and made a, 350 Km long map..Aapke support auur Bharat Mata ke aashirvaad ke bina possible nahi tha..#AasmanMeinBharat #HappyRepublicDay @captriturathee pic.twitter.com/EtGMw2ZeHy
— Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) January 26, 2023
The dress, makeup and hair of the American rapper Doja Cat, seated on the front row, caused a similar stir, and appears even to have triggered an anxiety disorder called trypophobia in some internet users. READ MORE
How the people around her didn't throw up…my trypophobia is triggered 😭https://t.co/wGgWt8owaF
— Haf (@exquisite_haf) January 23, 2023
If web giants and brands have massively invested in the metaverse, this digital double of the physical world is still struggling to convince — both the general public and developers. READ MORE
One Twitter user named Raaja Cheyyivesthe took to the micro blogging site and shared a fun experience during his stay at Lemon Tree hotel. He shared an image of what can be called a game. The headline read, “Women vs. Men.” READ MORE
