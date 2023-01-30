CHANGE LANGUAGE
Viral News LIVE Updates: How 'Ek Chatur Naar' Was Created; John Abraham Hailed For 'Pathaan'

Viral News LIVE Updates, Social Media News & 2023 Trending Videos: From how songs have been created to John Abraham being praised for his role in Pathaan, all that's trending on internet today.

By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: January 30, 2023, 08:07 IST

Delhi, India

How 'Ek Chatur Naar' Was Beautifully Created, John Abraham Praised For 'Pathaan'.

Viral News LIVE Updates:

You will get to know everything that is 'trending'. From Pathaan's craze in the country to dancing video – we have everything for you.

Jan 30, 2023 08:07 IST

Viral News LIVE Updates: 'Brahmin Cookies', Anyone?

These ‘Brahmin cookies’, custom-made for someone’s thread ceremony, are getting lambasted on Twitter. The cookies depict a Brahmin figure wearing a thread. READ MORE.

Jan 30, 2023 07:15 IST

Viral News LIVE Updates: Man Thinks Women Pee Out of 'Clitoroiuses' and Twitter is in Shock

There is someone who thinks women with large labia are peeing out of their “clitoroiuses”. Yes, you read that right. READ MORE.

Jan 29, 2023 18:30 IST

Viral News LIVE Updates: How 'Ek Chatur Naar' Was Beautifully Created From Three Different Songs

The very famous reel battle in ‘Ek Chatur Naar Karke Shringar’ remains as humourous and entertaining as it was 50 years ago. A Twitter thread put up by ‘The Paperclip’ described how Kishore Kumar played a pivotal role in making the classic song that was composed by R. D. Burman. READ MORE

Jan 29, 2023 18:29 IST

Viral News LIVE Updates: John Abraham Trends on Twitter As Fans Praise His Role as 'Jim' in 'Pathaan'

While SRK’s magic is being evidently seen in the theatres, now actor John Abraham is also garnering praise on social media. The actor went trending on micro-blogging site Twitter. While many felt the actor is underrated, many praised him for his role as “Jim.” READ MORE

everything weird and deliciously quirky on the Internet- starting from bizarre culinary concoctions, LinkedIn’s brand of ‘motivation’ getting lambasted to everything ghosts and aliens.

It is important to keep up with trends worldwide and we understand that. Also, it’s equally important to take a break and evaluate what’s truly important. So, here we have everything that you need to see – from all viral video, to recipes and images. Here is what’s ‘trending’ in the world.

