By: Buzz Staff
Last Updated: February 03, 2023, 09:20 IST
Delhi, India
Viral News LIVE Updates: From celebrity YouTuber MrBeast being engulfed in controversy over curing blindness video to Instagram influencer's Deepika Padukone mimicry dividing the Internet, here is everything that is trending today.
Union Budget did keep us busy for a while, but that does not mean we don't have anything else for you. In these digital times, new videos and images emerge every day on social media. The internet has become a never-ending treasure trove of such things. Be it a baby video or a new recipe combination, latest memes, or a viral tweet – we have it all!
It’s the type of weird food item where Kulfi is no longer cold and Idli is no more round! READ MORE
Kulfi Idli ♥️©️ dilsefood .in pic.twitter.com/Hxfzt71epw
— Visit Udupi 🇮🇳 (@VisitUdupi) January 27, 2023
An Instagram influencer’s mimicry of Deepika Padukone’s Rubina in ‘Pathaan’ has divided the Internet, with many fans not being sold on it. READ MORE.
MrBeast AKA Jimmy Donaldson, the world’s most popular YouTuber, recently sponsored cataract surgeries for 1,000 people who were blind or nearly blind and then went on to find himself in the midst of a controversy. READ MORE
A Twitter user has found a similarity between Tere Pyaar Mein music and Diljit Dosanjh’s hit track Lover. READ MORE.
I’m convinced that the new Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar song has the same beat as Lover pic.twitter.com/zSoJbKkD8Z
— Sonia Mariam Thomas (@SoKneeOh) February 1, 2023
A bizarre announcement for a lost tabby cat had to be made by the crew of a United Airlines domestic flight from Dallas to San Francisco in the USA. The crew found the cheeky tabby that had fled to the front portion of the flight and was trying to reunite it with its owner at 37,000 feet in the sky. READ MORE
In Jorhat, a mother of two children run away with her boyfriend due to which her husband committed suicide on Friday. The deceased was identified as Mohammad Shabir Hussain, a resident of the Dhakaipatti area of Jorhat. As per sources, the victim’s wife and daughter went missing during the first week of January. READ MORE
After a long time, an action movie starring Bollywood’s Badshah and King Shah Rukh Khan released on January 25. Shahrukh fans are thronging theatres to watch Pathaan. One such crazy SRK fan is Vishal Singh, rather, Vishahrukh, who lives in Lucknow, and made complete preparations to watch this film with his wife Ruchi Singh. The craze of this couple for Shahrukh Khan is such that the look of their car changes with each of his films. READ MORE
