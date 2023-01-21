CHANGE LANGUAGE
Viral News LIVE Updates: Nora Fatehi Gets Trolled After Telling Paparazzi 'Sambhal Ke Giro'

Viral News LIVE Updates: Nora Fatehi telling paparazzi 'sambhal ke giro' to Bollywood fan writing letter to channel over 'Sooryavansham' reruns, here's what's buzzing on the Internet today.

Last Updated: January 21, 2023, 08:52 IST

Viral News Today LIVE Updates: Whether it’s Nora Fatehi’s epic slip of tongue or Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo, nothing ever escapes the eye of netizens. It can be a viral video, an image or a tweet. Come a Pakistani girl who grabs the limelight for grooving to a Bollywood hit or an animal who has caught attention due to its rarity, the tendency such content going viral is high.

The unique thing is that virality is not confined to anything in particular. It can be anything – from a bizarre animal video, to an image of a rare species, from a baby dancing to a quirky song, to a father and son duo performing at a Read More

Viral News LIVE Updates: Why are Doctors Calling Out Chandigarh Health Secretary Who Went Viral After Giving CPR?

Recently, a video of Chandigarh health secretary Yashpal Garg giving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to an unconscious person went viral on the internet. The video, which was initially hailed by people on social media is now being called out by several doctors. Here’s why.

Viral News LIVE Updates: Did Amitabh Bachchan Ignore This Kid's Handshake?

Twitterati think Amitabh Bachchan ignored this kid’s handshake not once but twice. Do you agree? READ MORE

Viral News LIVE Updates: 'Sambhal Ke Giro': Nora Fatehi to Paparazzi Who Tripped

Nora Fatehi told a paparazzi photographer who tripped to ‘fall carefully’ and we wish we had heard this advice before. READ MORE

wedding. The list is endless but its reach is not!

What is that one viral thing that caught your attention? Is it the Delhi’s cold wave memes or food delivery app Swiggy’s recent tweets? Is it the bizarre records that people set or the memes that never end? You’re definitely a ‘viral geek’ if you were able to picturise all that was mentioned above And if not, you don’t have to worry. We got you covered! Here is everything that falls under the umbrella of viral, buzzy, trendy, and so forth.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

