Viral News LIVE Updates: Nora Fatehi Gets Trolled After Telling Paparazzi 'Sambhal Ke Giro'

Viral News Today LIVE Updates: Whether it’s Nora Fatehi’s epic slip of tongue or Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo, nothing ever escapes the eye of netizens. It can be a viral video, an image or a tweet. Come a Pakistani girl who grabs the limelight for grooving to a Bollywood hit or an animal who has caught attention due to its rarity, the tendency such content going viral is high.

The unique thing is that virality is not confined to anything in particular. It can be anything – from a bizarre animal video, to an image of a rare species, from a baby dancing to a quirky song, to a father and son duo performing at a Read More