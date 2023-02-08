Read more

In the digital age, there is no stopping the spread of information and ideas – even if it might not always be the most sensible thing to do. Whether it’s the wildly popular “hot girl” trend, or the latest online craze, there is always something new and exciting to discuss on social media. For instance, Valentine’s Day memes have started taking over Twitter with singles not just crying but turning it humorous with some funny, digital content.

Even ‘Pathaan’ has made SRKians lose their calm with most of them rushing to theatres for the umpteenth time while others transforming the online space into another SRK ’empire’ by sharing his videos constantly. From the trivial to the biggest, there have been so many things that kept dominating the conversation on the internet recently.

With so many things popping up on your feeds, it becomes difficult to keep a tab on everything trending that might excite you to delve into it instantly. Plus, millions of people around the world post and shar their thoughts and experiences daily, which makes it difficult to see exactly what content is trending at any given moment. With this in mind, we thought we would take a look at all of the top stories and trending topics that are currently dominating the digital world right now.

