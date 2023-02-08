Live now
By: Buzz Staff
Last Updated: February 08, 2023, 08:21 IST
New Delhi, India
Trending News LIVE Updates: From Sonu Nigam’s live performance with the late Pakistani singer Amjad Sabri to stand-up comedian sharing how she was mistaken as PV Sindhu, here’s what happened in the viral sphere today. We all know the drill. You’re scrolling through your social media feeds, when you see something that catches your eye. Maybe it’s a funny video, an interesting article, or a breathtaking photo. Whatever it is, you want to know more! So, get going into the viral world with the help of this live blog that gets you every trendy thing at just a click. Read More
Key EventsKey Events
A jovial foreign tourist at the Jaisalmer airport got mistaken for Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding guest by paparazzi. READ MORE.
The groom in the viral video can be seen wooing his beautiful bride, who wasn’t aware of this performance. READ MORE.
In a Twitter post, the 25-year-old stand-up comedian, Abby Govindan, shared that a person requested her for a picture at an airport in India and that she was “excited to be recognized.” READ MORE
An old video showed Sonu Nigam singing ‘Tumse Milke Dil Ka Jo Haal’ from the 2004 Bollywood hit ‘Main Hoon Na’ on stage. He gave a live performance in Pakistan along with the most prominent Sufi and Qawwali singer, Amjad Sabri. READ MORE
Sonu Nigam performing live in Pakistan with Amjad Sabri. pic.twitter.com/JwONR3oprj
— Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) February 6, 2023
In the digital age, there is no stopping the spread of information and ideas – even if it might not always be the most sensible thing to do. Whether it’s the wildly popular “hot girl” trend, or the latest online craze, there is always something new and exciting to discuss on social media. For instance, Valentine’s Day memes have started taking over Twitter with singles not just crying but turning it humorous with some funny, digital content.
Even ‘Pathaan’ has made SRKians lose their calm with most of them rushing to theatres for the umpteenth time while others transforming the online space into another SRK ’empire’ by sharing his videos constantly. From the trivial to the biggest, there have been so many things that kept dominating the conversation on the internet recently.
With so many things popping up on your feeds, it becomes difficult to keep a tab on everything trending that might excite you to delve into it instantly. Plus, millions of people around the world post and shar their thoughts and experiences daily, which makes it difficult to see exactly what content is trending at any given moment. With this in mind, we thought we would take a look at all of the top stories and trending topics that are currently dominating the digital world right now.
Read all the Latest Buzz News here