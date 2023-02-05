CHANGE LANGUAGE
Live now

Viral News LIVE Updates: Arvind Kejriwal Lookalike Sells Chaat; UP Robbers Leave 'Sorry' Note

Viral News LIVE Updates: From Arvind Kejriwal's doppelganger to burglars in UP leaving an apology note, what's trending today.

By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: February 05, 2023, 10:26 IST

New Delhi, India

Trending and viral photos on the Internet today.
Arvind Kejriwal lookalike to sorry note left by burglars in UP, what's trending today. (L- Instagram/@foodyvishal; R- Via Canva)

Viral News LIVE Updates: From Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘doppelganger’ found selling chaat to burglars leaving a ‘sorry’ note after failed robbery attempt in Uttar Pradesh, here’s everything that’s trending on the Internet today. Do you have a taste for the strange occurrences of the world- from ghosts to aliens? Or perhaps you are a big Shah Rukh Khan fan binge-watching everything he has ever done- and there’s a lot of that to go through- after Pathaan’s success catapulted him into the public psyche like never before. Whoever you are, this could be the right place for you. Read More

Feb 05, 2023 10:26 IST

Viral Video: Man Shows Poor Quality Food Being Served on Vande Bharat Express

A Twitter user posted a video of poor-quality food being served on the train. The clip has since gone viral on the internet, leaving Indians in complete disappointment at its terrible hospitality. READ MORE

Feb 05, 2023 09:23 IST

Viral News LIVE Updates: Twitter Misses the Time When A-Lister Celebs Were 'Wilding' on Bird App

Whether it was Zayn Malik’s comeback to Louis Tomlinson some time after One Direction broke up or Rihanna roasting Kendall Jenner for no reason, Twitter misses the good old days. READ MORE

Feb 05, 2023 09:20 IST

Viral Video: Dog Sitting On Roof Of Moving Car Sparks ‘Animal Abuse’ Debate

A clip showed this person driving while their dog is seated on the roof of the car. Several people who have seen the video have questioned road safety and animal abuse. READ MORE

Feb 04, 2023 16:40 IST

Trending: UP Robbers Leave 'Sorry' Note

The burglars dug a 15-foot-long tunnel to break into a jewellery store in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, but the robbery attempt failed. READ MORE.

Feb 04, 2023 16:39 IST

Viral Video: Arvind Kejriwal Lookalike Sells Chaat

From the choice of outfit to the signature Kejriwal glasses, the street food vendor has an uncanny resemblance to Delhi’s CM. READ MORE.

Our live article is a collection of everything that’s got the Internet talking and we bring you the trends as and when they break out.

If you’re interested in celeb culture, you can read the old ‘wild’ tweets made by A-listers of the likes of Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Zayn Malik. If you like all those things that are deliciously quirky and just all-out weird, here you’ll come across stories of a ‘dog’ filing for a caste certificate in Bihar, a former zoo director in Mexico killing goats and serving them as Christmas dinner, a Spanish man allowed to walk naked on the streets, and more.

Or, if you need a little pick-me-up, here you can read about animals being goofy, children being funny, and wholesome family videos from across the world. But social media isn’t always fun and games. It can also be used as a powerful tool to hold people in positions of authority or privilege accountable. Whether you call it ‘cancel culture’ or holding people accountable, here you’ll find all news surrounding the subject.

But, at the end of the day, we recognise the need to tune out! Social media can be a vortex that may gobble up your time. One minute you’re scrolling down Twitter, and the next, it’s four hours later! So if you don’t want to get consumed but get with the times all the same, here’s your easy way out.

