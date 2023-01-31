CHANGE LANGUAGE
Viral News Updates: 'Snowfall' Trends on Twitter; Man Schooled Over Comment on Women's Bodies

Viral News LIVE Updates, Social Media News & 2023 Trending Videos: From 'Snowfall' trending on Twitte to a man's misconception about 'virgin' women.

By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: January 31, 2023, 09:14 IST

Delhi, India

'Snowfall' Trends on Twitter, Man's Misconception About 'Virgin' Women.

Viral News LIVE Updates: From ‘Snowfall’ trending on Twitter after North Indians share video and images of Snow-clad mountains to a man’s misconception about ‘virgin’ women, everything that is trending on internet today. In the digital era, videos and images keep emerging on a day to day basis and it becomes very difficult to keep a track of all that is ‘trending.’ And amid all the recent updates, we bring you all the viral things from pop culture. Whether it is a new bizarre food combination, or people’s take on a trivial issue. We have it all! . Read More

Jan 31, 2023 09:14 IST

Lawyer Slams Casteism: Pics of Cars With 'Brahmin', 'Jaat' Labels Go Viral

Swati Khanna, a lawyer, shared photos of two cars with stickers reading ‘Brahmin’ and ‘Jaat’ in Delhi, and they sparked outrage on Twitter. “The obsession of Indians with their so called useless Caste. No penalties for these people yet?” Khanna wrote. READ MORE.

Jan 31, 2023 07:19 IST

Viral TikTok: Woman Shares How She Sent Personal Pics to Trainer After Misunderstanding

Gemma Hill, a radio presenter at Heart West Midlands, took toTikTok to explain a big blunder she had made with her personal trainer. READ MORE.

Jan 30, 2023 18:50 IST

Viral Tweet: Man Thinks Women With 'Big Tummy' are Not Virgins

Twitter user who goes by the name “Ask Aubry,” took to the micro-blogging site and shared a screenshot. In the image, someone was ranting about how guys ‘care’ whether a girl has a flat stomach or not. The person related a stomach bump to a woman having lost her virginity and how she’s not an ‘ideal mate.’ READ MORE

Jan 30, 2023 18:49 IST

Viral Image and Video: 'Snowfall' Trends on Twitter

Amid the unbearable cold situation, ‘Snowfall’ started trending on micro-blogging site Twitter and people from various parts of North India shared videos and images. READ MORE

