CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#EntertainmentNews#BiggBoss16#LiveCricket#Budget2023#IndvsNZ
  • Home
    • »
  • BUZZ
    • »
  • Viral News LIVE Updates: Harry Styles Rips Pants on Stage; Company Hiring 'Dairy Dreamers'

Live now

Viral News LIVE Updates: Harry Styles Rips Pants on Stage; Company Hiring 'Dairy Dreamers'

Viral News LIVE Updates: From Harry Styles ripping his pants onstage during a Love on Tour concert to a company looking to hire 'dairy dreamers' to eat cheese and sleep- all that's buzzing today.

By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: January 29, 2023, 09:10 IST

Delhi, India

Harry Styles ripping pants to company hiring people to eat cheese: what's trending today.
Harry Styles rips his pants; company looks to hire dairy dreamers. (L- Twitter, R- Yana Gayvoronskaya via Canva)

Viral News LIVE Updates: From Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ sending shockwaves through the nation’s collective psyche, forcing people to get up and dance, to international popstar Harry Styles handling a wardrobe malfunction on stage with a confident smile- social media often captures the pulse of the people. In this constantly updating article, we bring you trending stories just as they happen with people’s reactions, counter-reactions and sprawling debates.

However, this is not all that comprises the buzz on the Internet on any given day. There are people calling out social ills- Read More

Jan 28, 2023 17:39 IST

Viral News LIVE Updates: Deadly Meal? Chinese Man Served Venomous Octopus at Restaurant

Blue-ringed octopus contains venom which is 1,000 times stronger than cyanide and can take down 26 humans within a few minutes. READ MORE

Viral News LIVE Updates: Deadly Meal? Chinese Man Served Venomous Octopus at Restaurant

Jan 28, 2023 17:35 IST

Viral News LIVE Updates: Youngsters are Adding Colour to the Walls of Nagpur

The youngsters have started decorating the street walls with the help of the district administration in the city. READ MORE

Viral News LIVE Updates: Youngsters are Adding Colour to the Walls of Nagpur

Jan 28, 2023 16:36 IST

Viral News LIVE Updates: When You Publicly Rip Your Pants But You're Harry Styles

Harry Styles had a major ‘oops’ moment after suffering a wardrobe malfunction in the middle of his Los Angeles concert. But he didn’t worry. Because he’s Harry Styles. READ MORE.

Jan 28, 2023 15:48 IST

Viral News LIVE Updates: This Company is Looking to Hire 'Dairy Dreamers'

Called the Sleep Junkie, the company has a vacancy that might just become your dream job. It is believed by many that sleeping after eating cheese can make you prone to having nightmares. Sleep Junkie has made it their mission to find out if there’s any truth in the tact. READ MORE.

Read more

whether you call it ‘cancellation’ or accountability. Too heavy for your taste? No worries, because here you’ll also find a roundup of everything weird and deliciously quirky on the Internet- starting from bizarre culinary concoctions, celebrities putting their foot in their mouth, LinkedIn’s brand of ‘motivation’ getting lambasted to everything ghosts and aliens.

Or, if you happen to be feeling the weight of the world on your shoulders, then take a look at all the heartwarming things that are happening everyday, starting from babies doing interesting things, animals being adorable to nature whipping out its paintbrush and drawing a sunny picture. Even with the darkness, there’s a lot of sunshine in this world and you’ll find plenty of proof on the Internet.

But at the end of the day, don’t forget to tune out. While it’s necessary to keep up with the ever-mutating trends of the world in order to become a responsible citizen and also an agent of change, it’s equally important to take a break and evaluate what’s truly important. And once your break is over and your cup is sufficiently replenished, you might come back here to once again plunge into all the depth and details of the online world. Here’s hoping to see you again tomorrow: same place, same time.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

TRENDING NEWS

More News

TAGS