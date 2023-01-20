Viral News LIVE Updates: Sonam Bajwa Dismisses Shubhman Gill Dating Rumours With 'Sara' Tweet

Read more

imitating his parents, an old couple dancing to a romantic song, a bizarre food combination. The list is endless but its reach is not!

What is that one viral thing that caught your attention? Is it the Delhi’s cold wave memes or food delivery app Swiggy’s recent tweets? Is it the bizarre records that people set or the memes that never end? You’re definitely a ‘viral geek’ if you were able to picturise all that was mentioned above And if not, you don’t have to worry. We got you covered! Here is everything that falls under the umbrella of viral, buzzy, trendy, and so forth.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here