Viral News LIVE Updates: Sonam Bajwa Dismisses Shubhman Gill Dating Rumours With 'Sara' Tweet

By: Buzz Staff
Last Updated: January 20, 2023, 07:40 IST
Delhi, India
Viral News Today LIVE Updates:

It is not a fairy tale but a reality, an old woman is living without food. She is surviving by only drinking tea and health drinks. An old woman from Beldiha village of Shyambazar panchayat of Goghat in Hooghly district has been living a healthy and normal life without eating food for the past many years. READ MORE
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has grabbed the headlines after she was detained by German Police on Tuesday, January 17, alongside dozens of climate campaigners. Thunberg was among hundreds of climate activists who were detained by the police during protests against the demolition of a village to make way for a coal mine expansion in the western German village of Luetzerath. But why are people calling it a ‘publicity stunt’? READ HERE
A behind the scenes look at the new Greta Thunberg arrest propaganda video . Playing now on social media everywhere. pic.twitter.com/ZhXZumDddt
— Erik Hanchosky (@HanchoskyErik) January 17, 2023
A photo of Shubhman Gill shaking hands with model Sonam Bajwa has gone viral on social media. A Twitter user who goes by ‘Xavier Uncle’ took to the platform and shared the image, writing, “reason behind Gill’s back to back hundreds.” Sonam had a hilarious response. READ MORE

