Live now
By: Buzz Staff
Last Updated: February 02, 2023, 08:24 IST
Delhi, India
Viral News LIVE Updates: From the internet discussing ‘worst roles’ given to female actors to a man’s rant over the use of slang words in emails, every bit that is trending on the internet today. No doubt, Union Budget kept us busiest yesterday, but that wasn’t the only thing on the internet, right? The internet is a never-ending treasure trove of information, entertainment, and ideas. So what’s been going viral, trending, and buzzy recently? Here are some of the top online trends and viral content that the world is gushing over today. Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Twitter boss Elon Musk has gone private on his own platform after some people claimed that doing so seemed to vastly improve the reach of their Twitter accounts. READ MORE.
The CEO and owner of Twitter just went private on his own platform… pic.twitter.com/MSwbLgPIj8
— (Not) YouTube Kids (@RealYouTubeKids) February 1, 2023
This clip of two men dancing to the tunes of Jhoome Jo Pathaan in the middle of a theatre is a vibe. READ MORE.
Twitter user Aavishkar asked people: “What’s the WORST role given to any female lead in Indian film, and you were shocked how could she accept that role?” While many thought it was Alia Bhatt in RRR, there were also people who said it was definitely Salman Khan in the movie Jaaneman. READ MORE
The edited video is aptly synchronized to match the K-pop idols’ dance choreography to the Bhojpuri track. READ MORE
Fans are going gaga over Shah Rukh Khan’s chemistry with John Abraham in Pathaan. READ MORE
Shahrukh Khan kissing John Abraham at the Pathaan success meet yesterday. THIS WAS WORTH SEEING IRL 😭🙏🏼 He even said Jim and Pathaan had chemistry #Pathaan500CroreEvent pic.twitter.com/dO8QCwctde
— Aabha (@deepikadaughter) January 31, 2023
Twitter user shared how he can never appreciate people who use slang words instead of full sentences while writing emails. READ MORE
I fail to understand the urge to use slag instead of full sentences when communicating with external stakeholders over email.It takes seconds to write ‘Please find enclosed attachment for your reference’ instead of ‘PFA’. Call me old school but that to me is sheer laziness.
— VT-VLO (@Vinamralongani) January 31, 2023
Costlier cigarettes, sparked a memefest on Twitter with netizens warming up the situation by putting up light-hearted jokes and ‘bitter’ puns. READ MORE
FM #NirmalaSitaraman Hero Giri Fu Fu karne me nhi hai🤪#cigarettes price hike #Budget2023
All smokers right now 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/N2gGwgSON2
— Manish Kumar (@ManishKumar8365) February 1, 2023
Have you ever wondered why some things go viral and become popular on the internet? And what makes them more likely to catch on than others? Many factors contribute to a piece of content’s success, but one key ingredient is always the emotional appeal it has to an audience. Most content that generates a lot of traffic online is driven by emotion. For example, content that appeals to people’s desire to learn (such as educational videos and blog posts) or that elicits strong emotions (such as funny videos or articles that cause people to feel anger or joy) often ends up being widely shared and viewed.
So, what appealed to the internet lately? Someone found a zit on the back of their neck and tried to turn it into a joke? Or a serious matter that got onto people’s nerves but was served with a light-hearted meme? With so many things popping up on social media, it becomes difficult to keep a tab on everything trending that might excite you to delve into it instantly. Fret not, as you begin the drill of discovering what has been on top, let us help you with everything that’s ‘buzzing’ on the internet today.
So, what is it that made people hit the ‘like’ button today? Well, wonder no more! Here are the most popular (and most talked about) things out there right now.
Read all the Latest Buzz News here