Viral: Security Finds Cat Trapped in Luggage in X-Ray AT JFK Airport

Have you ever heard of anyone packing their pet in their luggage while travelling? The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) recently revealed that their X-Ray machine at the JFK Airport in New York found a cat trapped in a suitcase. On November 22, TSA shared details about the unusual instance On Twitter by sharing three photographs from the airport.

“We’re letting the cat out of the bag on a hiss-toric find. This CATch had our baggage screening officers at JFK Airport saying, ‘Come on meow’ Feline like you have travel questions reach out to our furiends @AskTSA. They’re available every day, from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (ET),” read the humourous caption of the Transportation Security Administration.

The first photograph shared by TSA was of the X-Ray that revealed the cat trapped in the luggage while the second photograph gave a sneak peek of the cat’s fur that was protruding from the bag. And, the third photograph was a still from the CCTV footage that showed an airport official releasing the feline out of the bag.

The tweet gathered a lot of attention on the micro-blogging platform. In the comments section, people expressed shock over the incident.

One of the users wrote, “I hope the TSA turns this person over to authorities for animal abuse and the cat is handed over to a rescue shelter!! Horrible that you all are making insensitive jokes about mistreating a living being. But then, I guess that would be typical, right?”

Another remarked, “Unless that cat was in a proper pet carrier which I can’t read anywhere that it was those people should be jailed for animal cruelty! Don’t think they would find it so funny if it was a human child!”

A third user highlighted, “No way this was accidental. X-ray shows the poor cat was crammed into the top of the bag, barely able to fit in with the glass bottles. It is not “snuggled into clothes” as TSA suggests. Seems like the intent was to do away with “someone else’s” annoying cat.”

What is your take on the feline being trapped in the suitcase?

