Viral Throwback: When Aishwarya Felt 'Hurt' On Being Removed From 5 Big Films

Did you know that Yash Chopra’s romantic musical Veer-Zaara originally had Aishwarya Raj Bachchan as the lead actress onboard? A throwback video of the iconic actress from one of the episodes of the celebrity chat show Rendezvous With Simi Garewal has resurfaced on the Internet. An excerpt from the entire episode was shared by a Reddit user with the caption, “Throwback to when Aishwarya was removed from 5 big banner films and ended up working in the West." The now-viral video opens with host Simi Garewal referring to Shah Rukh Khan, and asking Aishwarya that she was supposed to work with him in five movies, so, how did she end up being dismissed from all those big banner films. Simi Garewal can be heard saying, “You were working together in five films, weren’t you? Aish. Veer Zara was written for you.” The Ponniyin Selvan star replies that while a few films were supposed to happen, she really never got an “answer to why” they didn’t. Responding to Simi Garewal’s question, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said, “There were a couple of films that were supposed to happen with me. But suddenly they weren’t happening, without any reason whatsoever. I have never had the answer to why.”

Listening to this, Simi Garewal wondered if Aishwarya’s exit from five movies wasn’t her decision. The actress confirmed, “No, it wasn’t my decision.” Next, the host asked her how she felt after being removed from the projects. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan revealed that she was “taken aback, confused and of course hurt.”

“Did that experience change your outlook about the way things work in Bollywood?” Simi Garewal further asked. The video concluded with Aishwarya saying, “You become more aware of what you’ve heard about, like in terms of…situations, people having a dominos effect on another people or another project. It became obvious that it can happen to me too…with all your apparent box office success or ‘secure positioning’ in the industry.”

In no time, the video was flooded with a barrage of comments, with users expressing their views. Several users wondered why 2002, when she shared the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Devdas “should be the start of her reign" in the industry. One user commented, “It took almost 4 years, which is a really long time for an actress in her prime. Devdas should have been the start of her reign and not the peak.” After Aishwarya Rai revealed in the video that she doesn’t know why she was removed from five big banner movies, many users claimed, “Isn’t their job to brief her on this? She said she got no explanation whatsoever probably until much later.”

The video was shared two days ago and so far, has garnered much attention on Reddit.

