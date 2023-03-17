It’s undeniable that Rema’s hit song ‘Calm Down’ has become an internet sensation, inspiring countless people to dance along to its catchy beat and even creating a popular dance challenge. The trend has taken the world by storm, with people from all walks of life, including celebrities and dance groups, joining in on the fun. Recently, a young boy was captured on video recreating the ‘Calm Down’ dance trend during a Mother’s Day celebration at his school. The video has since gone viral on the internet, with mixed reviews from users.

The video, which has gained popularity on Instagram, features a group of children gathered together to celebrate Mother’s Day, which is typically celebrated in March in Middle Eastern countries. The boy in the video, whose Instagram page is managed by his mother and goes by the handle @zaidalbeiruti, is seen enthusiastically dancing to Rema and Selena Gomez’s hit song ‘Calm Down’ as soon as it starts playing. His impressive moves inspire other children to join in and dance along. The young boy takes center stage, and as the crowd cheers him on, other kids try to imitate his moves, making for a fun and energetic celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaidalbeiruti (@zaidalbeiruti)

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 7.9 million views and over 700K likes. While some internet users were impressed with the young boy’s dancing skills, others expressed concern over the appropriateness of playing such songs at a school celebration. They felt that the lyrics of the song were not suitable for young children and that they should not be exposed to such music. One user commented that the song was “not right to be played in school," while another noted that “the lyrics of the song are not suitable for their ages."

However, there were also those who enjoyed the clip and supported the children’s dancing. One user wrote, “Let them dance…you can see all the kids wanting to dance. Love it." Another user appreciated the boy’s enthusiasm, saying, “He knew that now he had to get up and do the calm down step at any cost…his body was fluttering already." Despite the mixed reactions, the video has certainly captured the attention of many online users and become a viral sensation.

