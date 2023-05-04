Viral Video: Delhi Cop Sets Mood Right With ‘Wonderful’ Tera Hone Laga Hoon Performance

If you are a fan of Atif Aslam, then this video will definitely light up your mood. Taking all of us back “to those golden days of Atif Aslam”, a Delhi cop has set the internet ablaze with his singing skill. He reprised chartbuster track Tera Hone Laga Hoon, from Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif-starrer Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. Rajat, who is already a hit on social media for his voice, looks simply mesmerising as he croons the beautiful lyrics of the track. With a guitar in his hands, the cop will surely make your heart skip a beat. While sharing the video to his Instagram account, Rajat wrote in the caption, “Let’s get back to those golden days of Atif Aslam.” Looking at the video, it appears that Rajat has participated in some event organised by the Delhi Police, as a few of his colleagues can be seen playing other instruments behind him. Rajat also added a text on the video that read, “Pov – You love your passion and duties equally.”

Soon enough the users in the comments section went gaga over his performance. Falling for his melodious voice, several users praised him immensely. Many lauded him for pursuing his passion along with his duties and responsibilities. A user commented, “He is earning, serving, and singing.” Another said, “Kon kehta h job me interest khatam ho jata h agar log interesting ho to koi bhi job me apne life enjoy kar sakte h jaise ki inhone kiya h and by the way nice song and voice. (Who says that interest in a job is lost, if people are interesting then they can enjoy their life in any job as he has done and by the way nice song and voice).”

The internet loved his performance so much that so far the video has been played more than 5 million times.

Well, it is not just the internet users, he was even praised by a few celebrities. Earlier, he shared a video of himself singing Tera Yaar Hoon Main from Kartik Aaryan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

And he was so amazing that even Kartik couldn’t help but re-share the clip on his Instagram Stories.

