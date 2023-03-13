One video depicting unruly tourists has taken the internet by storm. The clip shows two of Desi tourists causing a commotion outside a well-known old church in Goa after they were prevented from entering due to arriving after closing time.The tourists became aggressive and disruptive, prompting authorities to step in. Indian Twitter has since criticised them for their behaviour and berated them for needlessly causing chaos on the streets, while defending the actions of the authorities who were simply doing their job.

The video shared by TV journalist Herman Gomes showed a man and a woman arguing with security personnel at The Basilica of Bom Jesus in Goa, after being denied entry for arriving after closing time. The man was seen repeatedly shouting at the guards and making a phone call while the woman hit one of the guards with her slippers. Since being shared, the video of the duo’s abusive behaviour has sparked criticism on social media.

“Indian (read Desi) tourists creating a ruckus outside the most holiest church , at Old Goa.

The reason apparently was they wanted to barge in before the official visiting hours,” wrote the journalist alongside the video that went viral on the internet. Twitter users condemned their unruly behaviour and commented on the entitlement and lack of patience displayed.

One user commented on the incident, “Why don’t we have patience? We should also understand the security guard is doing his duty and why misbehave with them , I find the same kind of behaviour in our society also a few times,”. Another criticised the couple’s entitled behaviour and said, “Typical Delhi/Punjab behaviour. New money, entitled and ‘do you know who my dad/uncle/blah blah blah is’?”

The man’s phone call was also ridiculed, with one user asking, “Phone in hand…whom was he calling?" and another pointing out,“The one thing i love about us indians fighting is … we are always on a call to someone … who we know won’t arrive,” said the other.

This incident comes after a tourist family from Delhi was allegedly attacked with swords and knives in Goa’s Anjuna area. The attack was reportedly carried out by some miscreants, and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has condemned the incident, directing the police to take strict action against the perpetrators.

