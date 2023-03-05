We often learn valuable lessons from our elders that we may have been searching for on the internet for days. From perfecting the art of making chai to organising our clothes efficiently in our closets, they help us master small things to focus on the bigger picture. However, their method of teaching us the true essence of love is often overlooked. We tend to forget how our parents go above and beyond to create unforgettable moments for each other, taking care of one another and inspiring us to yearn for the same kind of love in our future. The internet is filled with heartwarming videos of elders performing affectionate gestures for their loved ones, restoring our faith in love.

Such a heart-touching video that recently surfaced on the internet showed an elderly man attempting to capture the perfect shot of his wife in front of the Adiyogi Shiva statue in Tamil Nadu. The man bent down to capture a beautiful snapshot of his wife and the iconic statue, leaving netizens longing for similar romantic moments with their partners. The video also captured the lady’s adorable reactions as she playfully evaded the camera, while her husband persisted in his efforts to capture the perfect shot. The video quickly went viral, accumulating over 5.8 million views on Instagram.

“Love equals efforts… What a wonderful display of love at Adiyogi," read the caption of the now-viral video.

Meanwhile, users started commenting on the touching video, with one writing, “Crying out of love". Another shared, “There is something sweet and lovely about this. Cant express but makes your heart full”. “This is so wholesome!" exclaimed the third user. Indeed, it’s often the small gestures that reignite our belief in love and its power to bring people closer together.

