CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Viral News LIVECRED CEOChatGPTAI ArtistBulletproof Car
Home » BUZZ » Viral Video: Gurugram Men Caught Stealing Flower Pots Arranged For G20 Summit in 'Expensive Car'
2-MIN READ

Viral Video: Gurugram Men Caught Stealing Flower Pots Arranged For G20 Summit in 'Expensive Car'

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: February 28, 2023, 14:08 IST

Gurgaon, India

Viral Video Shows Gurugram Men in ‘Luxurious Car’ Stealing Flower Pots Arranged for G20 Summit (Photo Credits: Twitter/@RajKVerma4)

Viral Video Shows Gurugram Men in ‘Luxurious Car’ Stealing Flower Pots Arranged for G20 Summit (Photo Credits: Twitter/@RajKVerma4)

The video capturing two men supposedly stealing flower pots that were meant for the G20 event in Shankar Chowk, Gurugram was surfaced on social media. It showed them placing the pots in their luxurious car.

Recently, two men were allegedly caught stealing flower pots that were set up for a G20 event in Gurugram. The incident occurred in broad daylight while the men were driving a high-end vehicle with a VIP licence plate. The men can be seen on video taking the flower pots and placing them in the trunk of their luxurious car, while numerous other flower pots filled with in-bloom colourful flowers can be seen in the area, alongside a poster advertising the G20 summit.

The video capturing two men supposedly stealing flower pots that were meant for the G20 event in Shankar Chowk, Gurugram was posted on social media by a journalist, Raj Verma. The video quickly gained traction online, with many sharing it and expressing their concern over the incident. Verma captioned the video, which when translated to English read, “At Shankar Chowk in Gurugram #Kia car rider blew up the pots of plants in broad daylight.” He also tagged Gurugram police authorities and the Deputy Commissioner to look into the matter. The case, thus, reached the Deputy Commissioner, who instructed the police to initiate an investigation.

RELATED STORIES

While it is unclear why the men were stealing the flower pots, the incident highlights the issue of theft and vandalism that can occur during high-profile events. Following the incident, social media users expressed outrage towards the perpetrators and searched for any information that could assist the Gurugram police in their investigation. Some users even zoomed in on the video footage to identify the vehicle’s number plate, which was reportedly a VIP one.

“Shameful. The authorities must act!” commented a user. “Vehicle number is visible. The concerned department can take action if this is a theft,” remarked the other while sharing the expensive car’s image.

One user also pointed out that he knew the man who, according to him, was engaged in a noble cause. “Stop spreading rumours, he is our environmentalist Uncle. He adopts dying plants from the roads and rejuvenates them with new life. He keeps them at home to show how plants are to be maintained. He is setting an example for society,” he wrote on Twitter.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. Flowers
  2. G20
  3. G20 summit
  4. viral
first published:February 28, 2023, 14:03 IST
last updated:February 28, 2023, 14:08 IST
Read More