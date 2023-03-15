Viral Video: Lawyers Aggressively Hit Each Other As Fight Breaks Out At Dwarka District Court

A video which is currently going viral shows a fight between lawyers. The incident took place inside the court premises while the security personnel were also present. Police have said that they have registered cross-FIRs in the matter and initiated an investigation. The video went viral on social media after Twitter user named ‘Deadly Law’ uploaded it. “What is happening at Dwarka District Court," read the caption. In the video, a lawyer can be seen slapping a man while the two are fighting. This is when another lawyer hops in and slaps another man. There are onlookers but no one is trying to stop the fight.

Right below the video, a Twitter user wrote, “I was eyewitness of this incident today." One being asked what exactly happened, the person responded: “Unsatisfied Client started and lawyers ended it in style." Have a look at the video:

What is happening at Dwarka District Court???! pic.twitter.com/89Mbhl2Q6D— Deadly Law (@DeadlyLaw) March 13, 2023

As per the police, the matter was reported by the court staff and a woman advocate is also involved in the case. Also, all affected parties were sent for medical examination at the hospital.

The short guy's punch. Damn bro. — Advitiya Awasthi (@aawasthilaw) March 14, 2023

Bas itna confidence chaiye life me pic.twitter.com/NMPWo0p8wq— Tauhiid_ (@padhnahaibc) March 14, 2023

That smack from short one reminds me of this pic.twitter.com/gr6rVqwjzh— ABHIMANYU BALYAN (@advabhimanu) March 14, 2023

