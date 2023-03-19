In 2021, the Monkey vs Doge meme went viral on social media which meme referenced a ‘gangwar’ that occurred in Maharashtra’s Beed district, where monkeys supposedly killed 250 puppies as revenge by throwing them from heights. Recently, a video of a monkey snatching a pup in broad daylight in Jaipur market has emerged online, sparking another humourous debate on Desi Twitter about the possibility of a ‘second gangwar’.

The clip that was shared on Twitter has captured the attention of netizens as it shows a monkey holding a puppy on the roof of a shop in Jaipur’s Gangaur market. It then depicts the monkey jumping to another building, still clutching the pup, before disappearing from sight. The footage, shared by journalist Manoj Sharma, quickly gained traction on the micro-blogging site, with users speculating if this could be a repeat of the infamous ‘gangwar’ incident.

Since being shared, the video has garnered a humourous response on social media. One user joked about the possibility of a new conflict between dogs and monkeys by commenting, “Looks like the dogs vs monkeys WW-II is near," while another coined the hashtag “Doge Vs Monkey S2 EP. 01." Despite no visible harm being inflicted on the pup by the monkey, users found the incident amusing and shared Monkey vs Doge memes in the comment section.

For those unaware, the ‘cycle of revenge’ between monkeys and dogs occurred two years ago in the Beed district which started when some stray dogs reportedly killed an infant monkey, leading to a spate of retaliatory attacks. Despite the brutality of the situation, the bizarre animal war piqued the interest of Desi internet users, who took sides and created memes.

