Viral Video Of An Old Man Feeding His Sick Wife Is The Best Thing On Internet Today

Taking care of someone must be the purest form of love. Love does not always mean doing the extraordinary or professing your feelings with grand gestures. It can be as simple as complimenting your beloved when they wear a new outfit or feeding them with your own hands. Walking in a similar vein, this viral video of an elderly man feeding his sick wife with his hands while on a train will definitely fill your heart with warmth. The now-viral clip, dropped on Instagram by singer and Indian Idol 5 runner-up Rakesh Maini on April 12, has been widely loved by netizens, for all the right reasons.

The user also penned a long note with a heartwarming video, where he shared his experience on the train watching the so-in-love elderly couple. The clip opens with the old man, sitting face-to-face with her wife inside a train, holding a piece of chapati in his hands.

Very gently, he feeds his wife the food item, waits for her to finish chewing the food, and then tears out the chapati to feed her again. They also engage in a short interaction with each other, before the loving old man wipes food crumbs from his wife’s mouth.

The caption of the Instagram video indicates that the elderly man not only fed her but also accompanied her to the washroom and made her bed, tucking his partner to sleep. Recounting the incident in detail, Rakesh wrote, “Last night I saw this man boarding the train holding his sick wife’s hand, sometimes feeding her and sometimes taking her to the toilet. Made her bed at night and made her sleep very lovingly without any problem.”

“This is called true companionship and love. I kept watching them throughout, and couldn’t stop myself. Felt so emotional,” he concluded.

The video was quick to arrest the attention of social media users, who added their lovely reactions in the comments. “After watching them, I feel like trusting in love even with my eyes closed. But where is this love nowadays,” rued one user. “May God give him a long life,” prayed another. A third individual quipped, “This is beautiful.”

So far, the video has collected over 7.7 million views on Instagram.

Did the viral clip melt your heart too?

