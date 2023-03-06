CHANGE LANGUAGE
Viral Video Of Animals Racing To Freedom Is The Best Thing On Internet Today
2-MIN READ

Viral Video Of Animals Racing To Freedom Is The Best Thing On Internet Today

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 06, 2023, 15:13 IST

Delhi, India

The video was posted on Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan. (Credits: Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)

The video was posted on Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan. (Credits: Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)

A couple of cheetahs, a leopard, and even a tiger can be seen immediately darting away when their cages are opened.

Freedom is a value all beings cherish. Yet, its worth is best understood by those who have been caged all their life. One can see, quite clearly, how creatures captured in enclosures have yearned for liberty when they finally get a taste of it. A now-viral video on Twitter, shared by Indian Forest Services officer Parveen Kaswan, shows various animals being released into the wild after a long time in captivity. The moments are beautiful, and the reactions are priceless.

The video showed a variety of animals (and birds) being released from their cages in open spaces. The big cats– a couple of cheetahs, a leopard, and even a tiger, can be seen immediately darting away when the gates are opened. Hundreds of birds scatter left and right from a truck, creating a stunning visual. A baby deer stuck between the metal bars of a large gate rushes towards its mother as soon as it is set free.

Yet, the most heartwarming moment is probably when conservationists release Wounda, the chimpanzee, from her cage. Renowned primatologist Jane Goodall is visible in the video. The chimp looks at the vast forest around her in awe. She then turns to Jane, and gives her a long, warm hug.

"This is how freedom looks like," Kaswan wrote while sharing the video on Twitter.

The tweet, posted on March 4, has gone viral, with over 1.3 million views. The 2-minute-long clip thoroughly amused Twitter users.

One called it heart-touching, while another hailed it as great motivation.

“Everything is right about this, every single detail," a user said.

“Thank you. My favourite moment is when the chimpanzee hugged Jane. Indeed, this is true freedom," yet another one commented.

There was, of course, a lot of humour to be found in the replies section.

“If you add school break or school dispersal time, the students also have the same reactions," wrote one.

“Add a slide of a husband going out with friends too," someone said.

The video serves as a great reminder of the fact that freedom is dear to every creature, and humans have a responsibility to safeguard it, not take it away from them.

first published:March 06, 2023, 14:53 IST
last updated:March 06, 2023, 15:13 IST
