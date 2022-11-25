Viral Video of Child’s ‘Wild Run’ on an Eight-Hour Flight Upsets the Internet

A video of a child running riot on a long-haul flight has sparked outrage all over social media. The clip shows a toddler jumping on a tray table of the seat on an eight-hour-long flight. The footage was shared on Redditt a few days ago. Passengers were left startled after watching the parents not taking an action about the misbehaviour conducted by their daughter.

The video was posted under the title, “Letting children run wild during an 8-hour flight.” In the clip, one can see the youngster briskly jumping on the extended tray table. Even though the passenger in the front seat seemed jolted back and forth by the jumping, he appeared to be ignoring the child’s behaviour.

The video has racked up a plethora of engagement. Netizens have swamped the comment section expressing their dissatisfaction with the situation. One Redditt user penned, “I would feel like a failed parent if my kids were doing this and I was just straight up allowing it.”

Another user wrote, “Such people aren’t self-aware enough to feel such feelings, or they’re too tired to give a damn or want the rest of the world to share in their suffering, or just plain old miserable.”

A third Redditor penned, “If you were allowing your kids to do this you wouldn’t feel anything because you’d be too stupid to think critically about your awful parenting. That’s sadly how this works.”

“I feel so bad for that guy in front of her. Bet he’s holding every urge in his body back to not kick that kid through a field goal,” a user sympathised with the passenger sitting in the front seat.

This was not the first time that a kid misbehaved and disturbed the other passengers while traveling. Parents with young kids are often slammed after other passengers complain.

