If you are a dog parent, you know these furry creatures absolutely love travelling by car. Sticking their tongues out and enjoying the breeze is a beloved pastime. Of course, pet owners want the best for their four-legged friends. However, there is such a thing as going overboard. One person in Bengaluru was spotted taking their pet’s enjoyment above the level that would be advised, quite literally. A clip showed this person driving while their dog is seated on the roof of the car. Several people who have seen the video have questioned road safety and animal abuse.

The incident came to light after a Twitter handle that goes by Forever Bengaluru shared a troubling video online. The now-viral clip shows a dog wearing a brown collar on the roof of a moving vehicle. A person recorded the footage from a vehicle behind the car. While the video begins by showing the dog standing on the top of the car, he can later be seen sitting on it.

Just Bengaluru things 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Taaf18tzoL— Forever Bengaluru 💛❤️ (@ForeverBLRU) February 2, 2023

As the vehicle overtakes the car, it can be seen that only one man is sitting inside the car. And despite having an entire car to himself, with vacant seats, the dog is made to stand on the roof. The exact reason for this remains unclear.

Users on the microblogging site were quick to point out that this is an act of carelessness and not funny at all. Many claimed that it is animal abuse and that the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and local police must interfere. One user commented, “Definitely wrong thing to do. Just because an animal can’t speak does not give us any right to put the animal in risky situations….the car driver must be suitably advised."

Definitely wrong thing to do .just because an animal cant speak doesnot give us any right to put the animal in risky situations ….the car driver must be suitably advised— Rlgsa018 (@rlgsa018) February 2, 2023

Another wrote, “Car number is visible. The person has to be warned by the police. He is putting the dog’s life in danger."

Car number is viable. Person has to be warned by the police. @BlrCityPolice He is putting the dogs life in danger. — Ideator Atom (@Ideator_Atom) February 2, 2023

“What the hell is wrong with these people? Isn’t this animal abuse?" read a reply.

What the hell is wrong with these people? Isn't this animal abuse?— Balaji (@balaji971) February 2, 2023

“He can be booked by PETA,” one of the users wrote.

He can be booked by PETA….— Pradeep Pai 🇮🇳 (@PradeepPaiLeo) February 3, 2023

So far, the video has been viewed over 1.6 lakh times.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here