For a while now, people have been discussing how Indians have a talent for achieving anything they set their minds to. However, this can also lead to risky behavior that puts safety at risk, especially with overloaded vehicles, which are a frequent sight in the country. Recently, a viral video surfaced on social media, showing a driver manoeuvring an overloaded tractor, likely with sugarcane, through a winding road. The video left many internet users stunned as the tractor appeared to be running solely on its rear wheels.

The clip has recently appeared on Twitter, showing an overloaded tractor driving through a curve on a road. As the vehicle gets closer to the camera, it becomes apparent that the weight of the sugarcane on the back has caused the front wheels to lift off the ground. The driver continues to navigate the vehicle, although he struggles to stay seated due to the weight distribution. This caused confusion and surprise among both people on the street and online users, as they watched the driver manage the heavily-loaded vehicle on a busy road.

Things you only see in India!What are your thoughts about such tractor overloading? pic.twitter.com/0Moyxx6e1J— MotorOctane (@MotorOctane) March 10, 2023

However, the video drew mixed reactions from internet users. Some expressed concern for the driver’s safety and the safety of others on the road, while others found the moment lighthearted and amusing. One user questioned, “Shall we discuss driver’s skill or irrational behaviour?” while another remarked, “The manufacturer of that tractor must be very happy with its capabilities, but really I wonder why the driver turns the steering wheel when the front wheels are above the ground”. Despite the differing opinions, the video was widely shared, even by prominent figures like Harsh Goenka and Anand Mahindra.

Should be banned. Huge safety hazard. In general the policing on highways needs to focus on lane discipline and heavy vehicles rather than speed guns only for cars— peekay (@pankajkanal) March 11, 2023

Shall we discuss driver’s skill or irrational behaviour ?— kushal (@kushalsa) March 11, 2023

The manufacturer of that tractor must be very happy with its capabilities, but really I wonder why the driver turns the steering wheel when the front wheels are above the ground.— (@TharaMolligoda) March 11, 2023

With front wheels off the ground, I wonder how he’ll steer!— infra_pronto (@infra_pronto) March 11, 2023

I’d seen such loaded tractors with the front tyres on and off the road as they moved, but this one is just a dangerous circus. So much of risk to the driver and all those who passby too.— Sravan K Chettry (@skchettry) March 10, 2023

Interestingly, this is not the first viral video of a vehicle being driven under unusual circumstances in India. In another video, a man is seen driving a truck with its front wheels missing. Despite the significant damage to the vehicle, the driver navigates it with ease and at a decent speed.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here