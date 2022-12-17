Viral Video Of This Cat-Reindeer Encounter Leaves Internet In Splits

Interspecies friendships are always a treat to watch. And, social media is full of videos that depict an unlikely bond between two animals of different species. Of the numerous videos that go viral now and then, one such video shows an unexpected encounter between a cat and a reindeer. Although the two seem quite friendly at first glance, what ensues as the video progresses will surely leave you in splits.

The hilarious now-viral video was shared on Instagram on December 14. The clip captures a black cat and a reindeer in the same frame. The playful feline presumably tries to befriend the reindeer by hopping close to the latter and scratching its hind legs. The reindeer, startled at the sudden contact, tries to kick the cat but misses.

After long moments of extensive staring at each other, the reindeer inches closer to the cat, and starts to sniff and lick the feline. The cat seems to love the attention of the horned animal as it lies on the grass. However, their friendship was short-lived as the reindeer, out of the blue, paws the cat, and rolls it over with its legs. The cat finally flees from the scene.

Although the caption of the video reads, “So beautiful,” social media users failed to agree with it. They shared their reactions in the comment section of the post. While many shared some rib-tickling reactions, one user remarked, “‘So beautiful’ dude that thing literally could have killed the cat without even trying.” “What’s so beautiful in that? At last, the animal kicked the cat away,” pointed out another. “If it had made contact bro would have had dislocated jaws,” noted a third individual.

So far, the video has amassed more than 553k views with over 29.5k likes on Instagram.

