Viral Video of Woman Grilling Rodents on a Public Sidewalk in NYC Leaves the Internet Divided

Social media has shown us everything. From a little girl winning hearts with her cool dance moves to people walking strangely on the streets of NYC, the internet has it all! But this time it’s something odd! Recently, a video of a woman grilling rodents on the street went viral on the internet. While we have heard about chicken being grilled at homes and restaurants, these rats are ‘hard to digest’. Even users found it weird as this sight wasn’t a usual thing in New York till today.

In the video posted by Twitter user Ian Miles Cheong, a lady could be seen roasting the large rodents on a sidewalk. In what looked like a public footpath, the woman rolled the rats that were stuck to a rod in the roasting machine. People passing by gazed at the lady in shock just like the person who captured the weird sight on the streets of NYC.

The caption of the video read, “Times must be tough if they’re eating rodents in NYC." Netizens were in shock after watching the clip as one of them exclaimed, “How’s that allowed on a public sidewalk?!”

Times must be tough if they’re eating rodents in NYC. pic.twitter.com/ZeTP89DE4U— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 6, 2022

“We’re actually ahead of the curve here. Boycotting factory farming and killing our own food. That’s how we get closer to nature,” said another user. Some users claimed that the rats in the video don’t look real. “Those look like plastic fake rats to me. I have no idea how that makes sense, but from this chef’s perspective, they look plastic and possibly even melting,” commented a social media user.

We’re actually ahead of the curve here. Boycotting factory farming and killing our own food. That’s how we get closer to nature.— duttie (@duttiespeaks) December 6, 2022

Those look like plastic fake rats to me. I have no idea how that makes sense, but from this chef’s perspective, they look plastic and possibly even melting.— Reinstate @TLAVagabond!! (TLAV CENSORED) (@Afterhours_Live) December 6, 2022

That’s a chinese lady no? It’s normal in chinese cuisine— Cristy0505 (@cristy_aya) December 6, 2022

The other chunk of users couldn’t believe that it happened in New York City as one of them replied, “Those look like cats, not rats. This can’t be NYC, it’s probably southeast Asia, somewhere,” while another user said, “That’s a Chinese lady no? It’s normal in Chinese cuisine.”

