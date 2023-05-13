Viral Video Of Young Couple Inside Delhi Metro Has Everyone Talking

Delhi Metro has grabbed the headlines again and not for the right reasons. A Twitter user has shared a video of a couple travelling on the Delhi Metro to suggest that he was uncomfortable by what he construed to be a public display of affection. This user tagged Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and DCP Delhi Metro in his tweet and wrote, “I am feeling very awkward. Please help.”

In the video, a young man can be seen sitting with a girl with his arms draped around her. Going by the video, the couple did not indulge in any obscene activity and were just simply sitting side by side. The clip has gone viral with over 720,000 views on the microblogging site.

Twitter users have called out the concerned person for filming the young couple without their consent.

One user wrote, “Taking videos of strangers without their consent should be a criminal offence.”

Many have also pointed out that there was nothing in the video which would make anyone awkward or uncomfortable.

“Two youngsters sitting together affectionately is actually a very sweet sight!” read one tweet.

Another tweeted, “What is wrong in this video? What is making you uncomfortable? Please elaborate.”

Recently, another video of a young couple travelling on the Delhi Metro had gone viral. That clip was of a couple kissing each other while sitting on the floor of a metro coach.

This video had gone viral and divided opinions on social media. In this case, public opinion was largely against the couple. The backlash to the video resulted in Delhi Metro Rail Corporation appealing to its commuters to “refrain from indulging in such obscene activities".

In its statement, DMRC also added that it expected its commuters to behave responsibly while travelling on the Delhi Metro.

Last month, a video had broken the Internet which showed a young girl dancing to a Punjabi song inside the metro. In fact, this young girl had even shared the video on her Instagram handle.

It is worth noting that filming videos are not allowed inside the coaches of Delhi Metro. This video also received mixed responses. While some praised her dance, others suggested that DMRC should impose fines on those who violate the rules.