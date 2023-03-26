Viral Video: Old Commercial of 'Hands-free Telephone Headset' Leaves Internet Nostalgic

Smartphones are prevalent in every household now. With the coming of smartphones and the advent of social media, everything has evolved. Before this, people used the basic telephone set. It was connected to a wire and had a huge screen with numbers and many other options. To make this hassle-free, another invention was made where people attached a wireless headset to it. A video which is going viral is that of an old commercial and it talks about the same device.

The commercial begins by showing people struggling to speak over the telephone as they juggle household chores and office work. This is when the headset comes into use and is seen attached to the phone’s backside. With this, people can do regular day-to-day tasks with ease. It cost $1295 at that time. Have a look at the viral video:

Hands-free telephone headset tv commercial from 1993 pic.twitter.com/UywlSd7lnD— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) March 24, 2023

Since being uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 2 million views. Many can be seen getting nostalgic. “It was already a typical TV shop product back in 1993 because cordless phones (analog, not DECT yet) were already widespread, and corporate office desks needing to do customer calls had headsets already because the professional office phones had the socket for it already, too," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “The most out of date part of this commercial is people talking on the phone."

One Twitter user wrote, “Reminder: most ads that seem over the top silly are actually selling products for disabled folk. They just refuse to show their target audience in these ads."

Another person mentioned, “When I was in high school I regularly used a braided belt to affix my home phone to my head so I could chat hands-free (i was on the phone a lot chatting with my friends.)"

