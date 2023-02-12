CHANGE LANGUAGE
Viral Video Shows Anand Mahindra Learning 'Naatu Naatu' Hook Step From Ram Charan

February 12, 2023

In the video, Anand Mahindra can be seen following the star and then hugging him in the end, while he wishes him good luck.

‘Naatu Naatu’ from the Indian periodic film ‘RRR’ has become a popular hit especially after it bagged the Golden Globe Award. Every now and then, people can be seen dancing to the tunes of the peppy number and uploading it on their social media. Now, business tycoon Anand Mahindra has also joined in the bandwagon. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Mahindra uploaded a video where he was seen learning a few steps of ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the movie’s star Ram Charan. “Well apart from the race, one real bonus at the #HyderabadEPrix was getting lessons from

@AlwaysRamCharan on the basic #NaatuNaatu steps. Thank you and good luck at the Oscars, my friend!" he wrote in the caption.

In the video, he can be seen following the star and then hugging him in the end, while he wishes him good luck. Have a look:

The video, since uploaded, has gone viral with over 760K views.

Meanwhile, earlier, journalist Nikhil Inamdar, who works for BBC, expressed that the victory of the song at Golden Globbes was underserved. While sharing his opinion on Twitter, he said that Naatu Naatu is “distinctly mediocre” and went on to call it a “tragedy” as it won big at the prestigious award ceremony. “Heard Naatu Naatu for the first time today. What a tragedy that something so distinctly mediocre is judged our best!” he tweeted.

The tweet has garnered massive attention from social media users. Twitter was left divided by the journalist’s tweet. Some of them went on to support the song and its win at the Award function, while some agreed with him and revealed that there are much better songs by Indian artists. One of the users wrote, “Valid personal opinion, but on a day when the nation is celebrating what may be someone’s biggest win, why play spoilsport?”

RRR’s song Naatu Naatu has been composed by MM Keeravaani and crooned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. The lyrics have been penned by Chandrabose. Naatu Naatu outperformed other nominees for the category, including celebs such as Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Alexandre Desplat, and Rihanna. Rajamouli’s directorial was also nominated for Best Non-English Language Film category at the Golden Globe Awards but lost to Santiago Mitre’s film Argentina, 1985.

RRR is a fictional story based on two freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju. Ram Charan portrayed Alluri Seetharama Raju, while Jr NTR portrayed Komaram Bheem in the film. RRR collected over Rs 1200 crore worldwide. The film also starred Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Shriya Saran.

