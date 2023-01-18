Viral Video Shows How Cleaner Shrimps and Moray Eels Help Each Other

Aquatic life is mesmerizing to watch. Given that over 80 percent of the ocean has never been mapped, explored, or even seen by us should be enough proof that there are creatures that we might not have seen. Whether you have seen a Cleaner Shrimp and Moray Eel or not, their mutually beneficial relationship might still be quite fascinating. A clip shared on Twitter captured what the user described as “a mutualistic relationship”. The shrimp can be seen gliding across the eel. As the name would suggest, this cleaner shrimp is in charge of clearing away parasites, dead skin, and algae around the eel’s eyes, gills, and teeth. It’s free food for them. Take a peek at the post here:

Cleaner Shrimps and Moray Eels have a mutualistic relationshipThese shrimp clean parasites, dead skin and algae around the moray eel’s eyes, gills, and teeth, they get a free meal, and the eel is cleared of its parasitic load pic.twitter.com/2FbjxJTIhK — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) January 16, 2023

Several social media users compared the Cleaner Shrimp to a dentist. They joked that their oral healthcare professional just was not cutting it and they needed the shrimp to take over. One user remarked that they were baffled by how the two aquatic creatures came to this understanding in the first place. They asked how did the first shrimp to come near an eel’s mouth simply not become a meal itself. Others were more amused by the general workings of their relationship. A Twitter user wrote, “Stuff like this in nature is so cool to see. Creatures working together for a common goal.”

What confuses me is how did they come to this mutual understanding. Why did the first Cleaner shrimp who entered the mouth of a moray eel not get eaten immediately. How did the moray eel not follow its survival instincts and just eat up the shrimp https://t.co/X1vJf4ZNM4— anteater (@sicklepissy) January 17, 2023

Stuff like this in nature is so cool to see.Creatures working together for a common goal. https://t.co/PhG267bA42— Bobby. (@BobBkitty) January 17, 2023

Another tweet read, “So this shrimp is basically a dentist— good to know.”

Sooo this shrimp is basically a dentist - good to know . https://t.co/f4BdsHAu2e— Benzel Washigton 💭 (@OdieMaGee) January 17, 2023

“We should all have little helpers to clean up our lives,” wrote a user.

The Cleaner Shrimp is also called a decapod for its ten feet. Residing near coral reefs, the shrimps are known to form pairs or larger groups and set up what can be called a “cleaning station”. While a single shrimp is able to cater to a small fish, a fish as huge as a moray eel needs an entire group to clean it. Out in the sea, a moray eel might be a ferocious predator, but at a cleaner shrimp’s “cleaning station,” it is just another harmless creature.

If you are wondering how a cleaner shrimp does its job, it is fairly straightforward. The tiny fish looks for dead scales, parasites, and bits of food in the fish’s mouth. Using their small pinchers, these are plucked and consumed by the shrimps. They also enter the fish’s body through its mouth to clean its throat. As dangerous as it might sound, then safely exit through the gills. The cleaner shrimp also crawls all over a fish’s body to leave it squeaky clean.

