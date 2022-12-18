CHANGE LANGUAGE
Viral Video Shows Maharajas' Express Suite Worth Rs 19 Lakhs, Internet in Disbelief
Viral Video Shows Maharajas' Express Suite Worth Rs 19 Lakhs, Internet in Disbelief

Last Updated: December 18, 2022, 10:25 IST

Viral Video Shows Maharajas' Express Suite Worth Rs 19 Lakhs. (Image: Instagram/@kushagratayal)

The video begins with a man opening the Maharajas' Express suite room door. The space is as big as that of a single railway coach.

Luxury always comes at a certain price and this video which is currently going viral just proves this. Uploaded on Instagram by a user named Kushagra, the video shows the very famous Maharajas’ Express, operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The train is known for offering a luxury train travel experience to its passengers. This train allows passengers to select one of four routes and travel for seven days. One can go on The Indian Panaroma, Treasures of India, The Indian Splendour and The Heritage of India.

The video begins with a man opening the Maharajas’ Express suite room door. The space is as big as that of a single railway coach. It includes eating spaces, a bathroom with a shower, and two master bedrooms. However, one thing that took the netizens in complete shock was the price. The Instagram user revealed that it costs more than 19 lacs. Here is the video:

Shocked by the price, many commented on the video. One person wrote, “I’ll prefer buying a property for that rate." Another person wrote, “9 L for this.. Anybody who can afford this I would suggest you to give scholarships to the needy students."

Having a different opinion, one person wrote, “I am surprised looking at most of people’s comments. Guys this is not for middle class people like us. And people are saying I would rather spend this amount elsewhere, guys be honest, you don’t have that money neither will have it. This thing is for people who have money, who are actually rich and don’t mind splurging on such things. Also people who like to label themselves as upper middle class, guys this is not for you."

Would you travel by the Maharaja Express if given a chance?

first published:December 18, 2022, 10:25 IST
last updated:December 18, 2022, 10:25 IST