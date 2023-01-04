Viral Video Shows Man Unlocking A Car With Just A Thread

Buying a car undoubtedly marks a special milestone in one’s life. However, a lot of people tend to leave their vehicles unsecured, which often leads to carjacking. Some burglars are talented enough to know different techniques of unlocking the car from the outside and even starting the engine without the keys. One such video showing a few men opening the door of a car from the outside with the help of just a threat recently went viral on Twitter.

“This is how to unlock a car with a string,” read the caption of the video.

This is how to unlock a car with a string pic.twitter.com/IHwyFypwGf— Hidden Tips (@tipsNmotivation) January 2, 2023

The 15-second footage shows two men inserting a thread with a knot through the crevice of the car’s door. They put the knot around the lock near the window and tighten it. The men then pull the lock upwards and unlock the car, eventually opening the door by pulling the handle.

This video acts as a warning for people who do not take necessary measures to secure their cars and shows that anyone who knows the trick can unlock any car and access it.

The viral video has amassed over 4 lakh views and more than 7 thousand likes on Twitter since being posted on Jan 2, 2023. In the comments section, several users debated if the video was helpful for people locked outside their cars or if it was promoting thefts.

A user commented, “I’ve used this so many times. It works. Not as easy as the video though.”

Another wrote, “So, no one has locks like that any longer. If they do, assured me, no reason at all to lock that car.”

A third user asked, “Why are you all teaching people how to commit a felony?”

One individual also pointed out, “I’ve not seen one of those pop-up car locks on vehicles in a long time! Maybe this is why they were phased out.”

