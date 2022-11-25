CHANGE LANGUAGE
Viral Video: Snake Carries Bathroom Slipper In Mouth, Internet Wonders if it's For Beating Someone
2-MIN READ

Viral Video: Snake Carries Bathroom Slipper In Mouth, Internet Wonders if it's For Beating Someone

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 25, 2022, 13:10 IST

New Delhi, India

In a video going viral, a snake can be seeing carrying a slipper in its mouth. (Credits: Twitter)

In a video going viral, a snake can be seeing carrying a slipper in its mouth. (Credits: Twitter)

At first, it looked too heavy for the reptile to carry the slipper. But it manages to carry the slipper in its mouth as it slithers out of the vicinity.

Snakes are a dangerous predator species, but this one from a recent viral video decided to upgrade its weapon. In the video, posted on Twitter, the snake can be seen slithering about its way. Out of nowhere, it decides to grab a rubber flip-flop lying nearby. At first, it looked too heavy for the reptile. But it manages to carry the slipper in its mouth as it slithers out of the vicinity.

“She’s going to beat her kid with it,” read the caption posted with the video.

Check out the clip here:

Social media users were howling with laughter. Many wondered if the snake thought it had caught some prey. Others wondered what the flip-flop must smell or look like to the snake.

“Pretty sure this is what happens to socks too,” a Twitter user wrote.

Another user commented, “Oh god, I hope her fangs weren’t stuck in it.”

“I know I shouldn’t check Twitter at work, but this made me scream a little and I had to explain it to my co-workers who heard me. Thanks for making them laugh,” a third tweet read.

However, this is not the first such snake video to have the internet’s attention. A Twitter user found a snake with an unusual “defensive display”. The snake used its body movements to hypnotise its prey before attacking. In the clip, shared on Twitter, the snake can be seen wiggling its body while its head stays steady, gaze locked with its prey. After creating these unusual patterns to trap the prey in an illusion the reptile suddenly breaks the pattern and attacks.

While the tweet mentioned it as a hog snake, one user clarified that hog snakes do not do this. Turns out it was actually an egg-eating snake, which is non-venomous in nature.

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

first published:November 25, 2022, 13:10 IST
last updated:November 25, 2022, 13:10 IST