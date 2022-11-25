Viral Video: Snake Carries Bathroom Slipper In Mouth, Internet Wonders if it's For Beating Someone

Snakes are a dangerous predator species, but this one from a recent viral video decided to upgrade its weapon. In the video, posted on Twitter, the snake can be seen slithering about its way. Out of nowhere, it decides to grab a rubber flip-flop lying nearby. At first, it looked too heavy for the reptile. But it manages to carry the slipper in its mouth as it slithers out of the vicinity.

“She’s going to beat her kid with it,” read the caption posted with the video.

Check out the clip here:

She’s going to beat her kid with it.. pic.twitter.com/nd5h6JLwUy— o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) November 24, 2022

Social media users were howling with laughter. Many wondered if the snake thought it had caught some prey. Others wondered what the flip-flop must smell or look like to the snake.

“Pretty sure this is what happens to socks too,” a Twitter user wrote.

Pretty sure this is what happens to socks, too.— Rev. Scot Hull ️‍ (@revscothull) November 24, 2022

Another user commented, “Oh god, I hope her fangs weren’t stuck in it.”

Oh god, I hope her fangs weren’t stuck in it.— Lee (@LeenonLee) November 25, 2022

“I know I shouldn’t check Twitter at work, but this made me scream a little and I had to explain it to my co-workers who heard me. Thanks for making them laugh,” a third tweet read.

I know I shouldn’t check Twitter at work, but this made me scream a little and I had to explain it to my coworkers who heard me . Thanks @Yoda4ever for making them laugh — Melanie Unrau (@melwynne705) November 24, 2022

However, this is not the first such snake video to have the internet’s attention. A Twitter user found a snake with an unusual “defensive display”. The snake used its body movements to hypnotise its prey before attacking. In the clip, shared on Twitter, the snake can be seen wiggling its body while its head stays steady, gaze locked with its prey. After creating these unusual patterns to trap the prey in an illusion the reptile suddenly breaks the pattern and attacks.

A hog nose snake’s mesmerizing defensive display pic.twitter.com/aS16pHZOlP— A.BAYRAM (@AlianaBayram) November 2, 2022

While the tweet mentioned it as a hog snake, one user clarified that hog snakes do not do this. Turns out it was actually an egg-eating snake, which is non-venomous in nature.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here