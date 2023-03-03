A video from the Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh has caused a stir on social media, with some people engaging in a conversation about the paranormal. The video captured a tractor parked in front of a shoe shop that suddenly starts on its own and crashes into the store. The footage has gone viral, prompting many to speculate about the cause of the farm vehicle’s sudden movement.

The showroom’s CCTV footage recorded the shocking incident where a tractor parked in the vicinity unexpectedly lunged forward, smashing into several motorcycles and the store’s glass door. As chaos ensued, the staff inside the shop made frantic attempts to prevent the driverless tractor from causing additional destruction. Despite their best efforts, the tractor continued to move, posing a significant threat. However, the situation was resolved when an individual from inside the store intervened and managed to disable the vehicle.

The incident took place outside the Bijnor Kotwali City police station, where a Samadhan Divas event was taking place, and many had their cars and tractors parked in the area. The tractor in question belonged to Kishan Kumar, who has been identified as the owner. A police complaint was lodged, and the investigation is ongoing, although it is currently believed that the tractor started up automatically and entered the store.

The strange aspect of the incident was that the tractor had been stationary in front of the store for over an hour before starting up and causing chaos. The eerie footage has generated widespread discussion on social media, with many attempting to explain the mysterious occurrence.

Just like the people present in the showroom, the internet community was also left stunned by the footage. Social media users flooded the comment section with their hilarious reactions, showcasing their bewilderment. “Koi bhoot toh nahi,” remarked a user while another one wrote, “Whoah- this is so frightening. Glad everyone is ok."

