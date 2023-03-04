A video of a woman with a giant python crawling on her lap has been going viral on Twitter. The clip shows a young lady sitting on the porch with her phone. While everything else feels normal, one thing that stands out and intrigues the viewers is the presence of a huge python. Not only is the snake long and fat, but it crawls on the woman’s lap. Any normal person who may be watching the video sitting in their home will feel chills running down their spine.

Even the very thought of treating a huge python like a pet dog or cat is something difficult to digest, but this woman seems to do it effortlessly. The video has gone viral on the microblogging platform. It has more than 2.63 lakh views.

A user commented, “They are called wild animals for a reason. They can be vicious at any moment & kill you instantly with their sheer power. It’s natural for them, nothing wrong in it. When Python starts crawling on you repeatedly, read the early signs, Python sizing you up before it makes the final move.”

Another user wrote, “A piece of wisdom I’ve picked up in my travels…Don’t hang out with creatures that can easily overpower you and swallow you whole. Now I’m imagining being eaten alive and slowly being digested….ugh! Why did I even look at this!?!?”

A third user expressed – “Looks like some sort of python. Either some parts of the photo were stretched to make the python seem longer or it was edited in. I honestly feel that some part of the snake was in fact real. But just overly exaggerated. I have no estimation of just how big it is in the video.”

Several other also questioned whether people should meddle with such dangerous creatures as shown in the video or keep their distance.

