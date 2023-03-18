Viral Wedding Video: Firecracker Prank By Friends Shocks Bridegroom

In a funny wedding video that has taken social media by storm, a bridegroom is seen petrified as firecrackers burst during an Indian wedding ceremony. And who else would do such a prank at the most inappropriate moment in a wedding? Of course, friends!

The viral video posted on Instagram shows the groom, dressed in traditional Indian attire, garlanding the bride. Little did he know that his friends had planned a prank at the most opportune moment for him. The moment he tries to garland the bride, a loud explosion fills the air, and the groom can be seen panicking. From the video it appears that perhaps he confused the sound with that of a gunshot, while the wedding guests and family members are seen having a laugh.

The video, which has since gone viral, garnering thousands of views and comments. Many social media users have expressed their shock and disbelief at the incident, while many simply enjoyed the entire scene.

Watch the viral video here

With so many events and functions planned, wedding videos routinely go viral. There is always a chance of something funny happening. In a similar video shared in 2021 by another user, the bridegroom is seen touching the bride’s feet. It is the bride who touches the bridegroom’s feet in a typical Hindu wedding. The bride is seen jumping back in the video, to avoid the groom touching her feet.

As for the newlyweds, we hope they are doing well. The video also reminds us to celebrate functions responsibly and safely, especially while using the firecrackers. The incident has once again highlighted the dangers of using fireworks and firecrackers during celebrations. In recent years, there have been several cases of injuries and accidents caused by fireworks and gunshots, during Indian festivals and weddings.

