Virat Kohli Fan Documents How He Managed to Meet His Idol at Kainchi Dham Temple in Nainital

Meeting or running into a celebrity is always an exciting experience, especially if that celebrity is your idol. In India, movie actors and cricketers are the most idolised people. Taking solely from the point of view of cricket, Virat Kohli is known to have a significant fanbase among cricket enthusiasts. Recently a fan of Virat Kohli identified as Kapil got the opportunity to meet his idol and documented the incident.

Kapil met Virat Kohli and his family while they were visiting the Kainchi Dham temple in Nainital. He recorded his meeting with the cricket sensation and shared it on his Instagram profile. The viral video uploaded by Kapil has received over 3.3 million views and more than 4.6 lakh likes were shared with a caption that read, “The day I met @virat.kohli @anushkasharma. 17.11.22.”

In the video, we can see Kapil and his friends leaving around 6 a.m. on their bikes to meet the cricketer after they learned that Kohli was visiting the famous Khainchi Dham temple on the Almora road near Nainital. The video's text reads, “When we arrived, we had no idea what to expect; we asked locals about Virat's visit, and everyone told us different stories. Some claim he is within the temple. We decided to wait until 10 a.m. after hearing that they would arrive at 5 a.m." After a long wait, he was finally able to meet and take a selfie with Kohli.

Several users responded to the video with comments about their experiences of getting a glimpse of the cricketer. One user commented, “I remember seeing him in Cape Town for the last test tour in 2022..he was heading into the bus and obliged the 3 people cheering the team near the hotel. He sat in the bus, waved to the window and later realised that Anushka and the kid were watching him head to the match.” Another user wrote, “Watching it on looopppp.” A third comment read, ”Dude how does virat kohli keeps his calm…the most aggressive player in field and also the coolest off the field. We are lucky to have him in our team.”

The locals were also seen encircling the former Indian cricket captain as he interacted with them. Virat also requested that no photographs or videos be taken of his daughter, who was resting in the car.

