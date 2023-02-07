Virat Kohli is the talk of the town once again. All thanks to his latest tweet. The former Indian skipper, on Tuesday, wrote about “feeling sad” after “losing new phone without even unboxing it.” Needless to say, his tweet managed to garner hundreds of reactions in just a few hours. However, among all the replies, the one that stole the show was by the official account of Zomato. In case you are wondering why, Zomato’s comment had an Anushka Sharma connection. Virat Kohli, this morning, tweeted: “Nothing beats the sad feeling of losing your new phone without even unboxing it. Has anyone seen it?” While a majority of users opined in the comments section that the tweet is related to a commercial, Zomato had an epic solution ready. The food delivery company suggested the cricketer order some delicious ice cream on their application from his wife Anushka Sharma’s phone. “Feel free to order ice cream from Bhabhi’s phone if that will help (smiling face with halo emoji),” read their comment.

See Virat Kohli’s tweet here:

Nothing beats the sad feeling of losing your new phone without even unboxing it ☹️ Has anyone seen it?— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 7, 2023

Now, check out Zomato’s reply:

feel free to order ice cream from bhabhi's phone if that will help 😇— zomato (@zomato) February 7, 2023

A number of fans, in the comments section, wrote that Virat Kohli’s tweet is a new trick for endorsing one of his brands. “So, next tweet will be your new phone by a brand…. Ad campaigns these days … King Kohli (laughing icon),” commented one while another wrote, “King back to influencer mode.”

Another suggested Virat Kohli should seek help from fellow cricketer Rohit Sharma, “Ask Rohit how to handle this kind of situation because no one lost his things more than Rohit.” Rohit Sharma’s habit to forget things is no news. During a chat on ‘Breakfast With Champion’, Virat himself candidly revealed the secret to the host Gaurav Kapur. “The number of things Rohit Sharma forgets; I have never seen anyone else so forgetful. iPad, wallet, phone, not the small things, but daily use essentials,” explained Kohli

Ask Rohit how to handle these kind of situation, because no one lost his things more then rohit .— Vikas Saraswat (@Vikassaraswat97) February 7, 2023

Virat Kohli’s tweet has garnered over three million views and more than one million likes on the microblogging site. Virat, who is currently in Nagpur practicing for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, will soon be playing the test series against Australia.

