The ‘small role but huge impact’ meme trend is back on Indian Twitter after its inception back in 2021. Although the catchphrase originated back in 2021 as per Know Your Meme, it has begun to gain ground on Desi Twitter only now. From that one shampoo ad’s role in bringing Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma together, to the jhoomar which ultimately crushes Shantipriya’s murderer Mukesh in ‘Om Shanti Om’, it’s always the small things breaking the camel’s back or making whole empires come together.

The Ministry of Railways has used the meme to highlight the roles of workers cleaning railway platforms, Swiggy used it to show the bottom chocolatey part of Cornetto ice creams that makes the whole thing snap, Tinder highlighted their own role in brining couples together and more.

The meme also extends to literal ‘small roles’ in movies that left astronomical impact- like Ali Fazal’s role in ‘3 Idiots’, the late Irrfan Khan’s role in ‘Haider’, Salman Khan in ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in ‘Mohabbatein’, SRK and Deepika Padukone in ‘Brahmastra’ and more.

Here are the top 10 ‘small role but huge impact’ memes going viral on Twitter:

small role big impact pic.twitter.com/atzEb7jtae— ندھی (@manmarziiyaan) March 17, 2023

small role but huge impact pic.twitter.com/5n7WSyZqUO— prth (@paaarth319) March 16, 2023

small role but huge impact (biggest ever) pic.twitter.com/lHZmRBlD9z— isha (@ishabhattt) March 15, 2023

Small Role, Huge Impact. pic.twitter.com/gfnm1RoisB— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 17, 2023

small role but huge impact pic.twitter.com/qQMRGhm3KX— Tinder India (@Tinder_India) March 17, 2023

Whatever the role, zero impact pic.twitter.com/yimkB6u3re— SwatKat (@swatic12) March 17, 2023

small role but huge impact pic.twitter.com/XyO6kvlw31— Swiggy (@Swiggy) March 16, 2023

small role but huge impact pic.twitter.com/wMLaS52YGn— Ankita ♡ (@beyondankita) March 15, 2023

Small role but huge impact pic.twitter.com/w2Gk9gykXJ— par (@parheartsays) March 15, 2023

As per Know Your Meme, this meme first originated with a tweet about the cursed painting from ‘Welcome’ that has somehow managed to retain its relevance on Desi Twitter ever since the film’s release all the way back in 2007.

Has there been a small ‘make it or break it’ thing in your life? The meme trend is certainly a reminder to hold the little things closer.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here