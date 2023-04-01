Wait, What? Ex-Meta Recruiter Claims She Was Paid Rs 1.5 Crore To Do 'Nothing'

Imagine being paid money by a company to not work. This was not just a dream for a former Meta employee, who claimed that she got paid $190,000 (Rs 1.5 crore) to do “nothing”. If you are thinking this is some kind of April Fools’ Day prank, then you are wrong. Madelyn Machado, who worked as a recruiter at the tech giant, claimed in a TikTok that she was paid a whopping amount by her former company during her six-month tenure there. She also alleged that Meta had given recruiters instructors that they were not expected to hire anyone “for the first six months, even the first year.” Machado’s video has been gaining traction on social media amidst the mass layoffs announced by Meta recently.

Machado claimed that she spent her days “learning”, adding that Meta had the “best onboarding and training” procedures.

In the clip, Machado poked fun at her previous job and said that the team held too many meetings even though they were not supposed to hire anyone. “But the most that we did, this is the crazy part, is we had so many team meetings. Why are we meeting? We’re not hiring nobody. Just to hear how everyone else isn’t hiring anybody. I was on a team where everyone was new, so none of us were hiring anybody,” she said.

The ex-Meta employee revealed that she was let go because her videos about the company did not go well with the higher-ups.

Watch:

Ex-Meta recruiter was paid $190K ‘to do nothing’ ahead of mass layoffs pic.twitter.com/6gssATIa2o— World Latin Honey (@WorldLatinHoney) March 22, 2023

The clip was met with astonishment, with many people claiming that Machado was lying. “0.0% chance this is true. I’m a recruiter and my buddy was a senior recruiter at Meta before the layoffs and it was not close to what she said. She’s right about the training they do tho”, a comment read.

0.0% chance this is true. I’m a recruiter and my buddy was a senior recruiter at Meta before the layoff and was not close to that. She’s right about the training they do tho— Joel Johnston (@Joel_Johnston) March 23, 2023

A few users claimed that the former Meta recruiter traded her job for some attention on social media.

So she traded a high paying job for attention and followers. 😂— Mateo (@elcohete) March 22, 2023

“She didn’t understand the assignment,” joked one account.

She didn't understand the assignment.— The Great Transition 🐉🦅👁🖖🏽 (@dwnwkonkistador) March 28, 2023

Machado faced a lot of backlash on Twitter for her video. A few days later, she defended herself in a LinkedIn post. “I got a bunch of comments calling me lazy, saying I was “skating through life”, taking advantage (of a trillion dollar corporation???), etc.,” Machado wrote.

She stated that she was once very proud of the work she did until a co-worker’s tragic death.

“Life is way too short to pride yourself on how hard you work, for companies that care so little,” Machado wrote.

