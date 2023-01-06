Wait, What? Fish Comes to Life After Being Put in Hot Oil, Video Goes Viral

Forget adorable animals amusing you with their antics, a shocking video of a fish refusing to accept its death or so it seems, has surfaced online. The clip shared on Reddit showed a pan with oil on the stove. A man holding the fish by its tail places its mouth in the oil. A moment later, the oil starts sizzling. He takes the fish out for a moment, before dropping it entirely in the pan. That’s when the fish decides to come back to life. Or simply flail about. The man has to take the entire pan off the stove to make sure no kitchen accidents happen. Take a peek here:

Naturally, the clip caught the fancy of several social media users. Some joked that the fish refused to die because death had not earned it yet. Others were scared of watching a flapping fish in boiling oil being carried all the way across the kitchen to the skin. A Reddit user commented, “My first thought was surely no one would attempt cooking like this, with a pan like that. Over an open flame. After considering our track record, now I just wondering how many times it’s happened,”

“There is only one God. Its name is Death. There is only one thing we say to Death. Not today.,” another user wrote, quoting one of the quotes from the popular HBO TV series, Game of Thrones.

Meanwhile, several Reddit users wanted to know how this occurred. Indeed, there was no way a dead fish could actually come back to life. To resolve their doubts, one user came up with the perfect explanation. They wrote, “Detached frog legs start to twitch with just a pinch of salt. It happens because despite the animal is dead, the legs still contain some living cells that can respond to stimuli. Sodium ions present in the applied salt behave like signals from the brain and cause the nerves to fire. Since there is still a source of energy left in the cells, the muscles contract in response to the signal, and thus the legs ‘dance.’”

