Walmart's Recycling T-Shirt Design Goes Viral Because Of This Offensive Term

Professionals making mistakes on job, even unintentionally, is not unusual. However, when a big brand makes a mistake, it can quickly become the centre of attention and spark a meme fest or start a loop of trolling. This is exactly what happened to American retail giant Walmart recently. A customer noticed a design flaw in one of their products and the mistake was so obvious and offensive that it quickly began trending on social media, drawing the attention of many people. Walmart, like many big brands that are making an effort to support the environment by creating eco-friendly products and clothes, attempted to promote recycling through a T-shirt design but the end result was met with humorous reactions.

The T-shirt features the letters ‘RE’ in large font, with the other side displaying four endings, including ‘cycle,’ ‘use,’ ‘new’ and ‘think.’ The design of the T-shirt was intended to promote recycling and encourage consumers to think more sustainably but it ended up garnering attention for all the wrong reasons.

A Twitter user was shocked to discover that the first letters of the four side words on the T-shirt spells out an offensive term – ‘c**t.’

The user shared a picture of the T-shirt and wrote, “I need to get this shirt before Walmart realizes their mistake. Can you find the hidden word?"

Once people started noticing the hidden word, they shared their hilarious reactions to Walmart’s gaffe, with many expressing a desire to buy the T-shirt. Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “Did they trash the shirts or recycle them?”

Another wrote, “Noooooooo!!! I saw this post in an article about Walmart removing them. I want one!!”

A third commented, “I see it and I’m dying now.”

Another reaction read, “I want this because I’m a tree hugger. The hidden word is simply a bonus.”

The viral T-shirt was designed by the George fashion brand, owned by Walmart and was reportedly only sold in Canadian outlets for a mere $5 (approx. Rs 400).

After the post went viral, the brand had no choice but to take down all the T-shirts from the same batch. Speaking to Newsweek, a spokesperson for Walmart said, “This was not intentional, and the T-shirt has been removed. For context, this item was only available in Canada."

