Want To Know What Riding On ‘World’s Fastest Train’ Feels Like? This Video Is For You

Remember how old science fiction movies and TV series used to show high-speed trains running on magnetic levitation (maglev technology)? Many people may be unaware, but technology has been transformed into reality in quite a few places, including Japan. The country’s Yamanashi Maglev Line, which is operated by the Central Japan Railway Company will surely give any speed enthusiast a thrill as it can reach over 500 km/h. The line is currently a test line only. YouTuber Tom Scott had the time of his life when he boarded the train for one of its trials.

In a clip uploaded on his official channel, Tom Scott talked about his experience riding the Yamanashi Maglev Line, which he called “the world’s fastest train”. Initially, the YouTuber was a bit sceptical about the technology and cited Shanghai’s maglev as the reason. On witnessing the maglev’s journey, Scott was left astounded and called the feat “incredible”. The YouTuber was left speechless by the train’s speed. “It’s my job to have words for a moment like this, and I don’t!”

Scott was full of appreciation about the maglev and how it still felt like a train despite accelerating at 500 km/h or a kilometre every eight seconds.

Users were left impressed by the maglev and its record-breaking speed. YouTube’s official channel was also among the fans of the clip. “That amount of speed with such little noise!! Epic to say the least,” it remarked.

“’500km/h and it feels like a train’ reminds me of the pioneers of the railway. Back then people were afraid of taking a train because they believed that speeds over 30km/h were unbearable for the human body and thus deadly,” a comment read.

“I’ve never had my jaw drop from a YouTube video before. The train going past at 3:20 is absolutely incredible. It absolutely translates on camera, so sick,” one user wrote.

The Yamanashi Maglev Line entered the Guinness World Record as the fastest maglev train in 2015 after the train reached a maximum speed of 603 km/h. There is no clarity on when the line will be open to the public. The original opening date of 2027 has been pushed back. Once opened, the train will travel between Shinagawa and Nagoya.

