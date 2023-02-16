The best thing a company can do for its employees is to help them create a healthy work-life balance. While that is the ideal scenario there are only a handful of times this actually ends up happening. Yet an IT company in Madhya Pradesh took it upon itself to see that their employees are not overworking themselves. An employee shared a snap of a friendly warning flashing on their screen. It read, “Your shift time is over. The office system will shut down in 10 minutes. Please go home.” The LinkedIn user shared that there were no phone calls or emails outside of working hours. Their employers make sure they have a great working culture.

People in the comment section were divided on how they felt about the entire thing. While many mentioned they would be happy to work in such an entire, others were a little skeptical. To a few, this could only work in fields that did not have to deal with anything technical. Others still thought this was too much pressure to meet deadlines of the day before your desktop or laptop is locked. A LinkedIn user wrote, “I would be so happy working here… More efficient and productive… This is better than attending 95% of unscheduled meetings after 7 P.M. No room for like at all."

“This would only work for non-technical people, lol. Some engineer or IT person in the middle of updating a product system gets this and your business fails,” read another comment.

Another user commented, “It will be a source of joy for some, especially the lower level employees, but a source of immense pressure for others (mostly mid-level and senior level roles). I can imagine after a bunch of meetings I have to attend, then I can’t finish up important stuff because my laptop will shut down… It’s too much pressure.”

Meanwhile, not every company shares the same beliefs as this IT firm. Recently, Zomato’s CEO was called out for promoting zero work-life balance in their company. Deepinder Goyal posted about nearly 800 job openings across five roles at the food delivery firm. He shared the job role description for each position on his LinkedIn. However, the description of Chief of Staff to CEO was a little unusual. Deepinder Goyal wrote, “24*7 job where the traditional employee mindset of work-life balance won’t work."

Needless to say, social media was enraged by this idea.

