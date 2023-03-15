The Telugu movie ‘RRR’ has achieved global recognition with its Best Original Song win for ‘Naatu Naatu’ at the 2023 Oscars. The movie’s success is being celebrated as a proud moment for India, with social media users sharing photos, videos, and messages in honour of the achievement. With all the excitement on the internet, people are finding creative ways to express their joy and admiration for ‘RRR’ and its impact on the global stage. Amidst all this, one fan-made video has caught the attention of Twitter, drawing parallels between ‘RRR’ and the classic cartoon series ‘Tom and Jerry.’ The clip has captivated audiences and added to the celebratory atmosphere surrounding the movie’s success.

The video that was recently shared on Twitter showcases a clever comparison between the iconic scenes from SS Rajmouli’s movie ‘RRR’ and the antics of Tom and Jerry. The video begins with a banner that reads ‘RRR Tom and Jerry Similar Scenes’’ and then proceeds to show scenes from the movie that are paralleled with the actions of the cartoon creatures.

The clip features Ajay Devgn with a gun, Ram Charan with a bow, and Jr NTR displaying his aggression in the movie, all of which are shown alongside Tom or Jerry’s notorious acts. The scene where Ram leaves his village in a boat and the iconic bridge sequence where ‘Ram’ and ‘Bheem’ join hands are also paralleled with Tom and Jerry’s shenanigans.

The video even showcases the electrifying ‘Naatu Naatu’ dance, which seemed exclusive to the movie, being performed in Jerry’s style. Meanwhile, the original video was created by ‘Mr. MukeshG’ on YouTube ten months ago and has since gained over 2.9 million views on the platform.

Watch the Original Video Here:

The recent tweet about the video garnered over 139K views and a thousand retweets, making Twitter users laugh with even meme templates being placed in between to make it more engaging and relatable. However, some users took the tweet “So RRR is a copy of Tom & Jerry" quite literally and had to be corrected by others who pointed out that it was sarcasm and not a serious accusation of plagiarism.

Thus, the video’s clever and humourous comparison of the historic scenes from ‘RRR’ with the playful antics of Tom and Jerry has successfully captured the attention of social media users. The fusion of these two classics has resulted in a unique and unexpected combination that has been greatly appreciated by viewers.

