Was SRK a Man Child in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'? Woman Sums Up KJo Film in a Single Tweet

Shah Rukh Khan’s classic ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ has romantically inspired many people over the years. While the movie was a super hit and everyone loved it, things are no more the same. With the advent of woke culture, many have their doubts about SRK’s character. Another ‘hot take’ which has now gone viral is that of Twitter user Paromita Bardoloi. The woman states that SRK’s character Rahul was a ‘manchild’ and it was Salman’s character Aman who was actually ‘kind, matured and gentle.’

She further mentioned that it was selfish of Rahul to just show up at the wedding and confess his love. This is in reference to the last bits of the movie, where Rahul shows up at Anjali and Aman’s wedding, along with his mother and daughter, and ends up confessing his love for his childhood best friend.

Here is the viral tweet:

Shahrukh in KKHH was a man child. Unkind. He laughs at Kajol when she dresses up. Goes after the prettier one. Falls in love again when Kajol is prettier. Salman was kind, matured and gentle. Shahrukh not only shows up at the wedding but confesses his love then.How selfish.— Paromita Bardoloi (@Paromitabardolo) March 1, 2023

With over 88K views, the tweet has netizens agreeing. Right below the tweet, Paromita wrote, “And he will stay a man child through out throwing tantrums. Salman was always the better choice."

And he will stay a man child through out throwing tantrums. Salman was always the better choice.— Paromita Bardoloi (@Paromitabardolo) March 1, 2023

“Tbh even Karan Johar himself admitted that Bollywood is sexist. And this movie has so many toxic tropes. Like Anjali is “better" at first cuz she’s “Not Like Other Girls" and other girls are “shallow" cuz they like dressing and makeup. Until the movie decides to switch gears," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “This thing about “Aman >>> Rahul" does the rounds every other month. What is never mentioned is that Rahul lands both the women. Aman is left dancing as a baraati in his own wedding. The movie says more about women than men."

“Rahul had feelings for her back in College as well but he never realized it himselThat reaction at the time he saw her in adulthood again was more of a “Oh my goodness it’s you!" but people for some reason interpret it like “Oh you are hot nowThat is why they are also so awkward," wrote another Twitter user.

I recently realized, Karan Johar has written the worst roles for Shahrukh, exception, My name is Khan— Tu Kaun Main Khwamakhwa (@nazmaaman) March 1, 2023

So true.. trouble is everyone has different definition of what love is & whether it’s healthy or not. A lot of us think we fall in love but it’s actually our unresolved trauma. If we intentionally define love is, we’ll do a better job in identifying it.But hey it’s a movie. ‍♀️ — Afsa Akbar | افسا اکبر (@_AfsaAkbar_) March 1, 2023

Please tag Karan Johar— 태형 _ 소남 (@realsonam30) March 1, 2023

Basically SRK played the role of Salman in the film , got it.— Pratap (@pratmist) March 1, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, a Twitter user mockingly claimed that celebrated author Taylor Jenkin Reids has revealed that the epilogue of her book, and the upcoming Prime Video series ‘daisy jones and the six’ has been partially inspired by Karan Johar’s ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.’ “celebrated author taylor jenkins reid recently revealed that the epilogue of her book, and the upcoming @PrimeVideo series ‘daisy jones and the six’ has been partially inspired from karan johar’s kuch kuch hota hai," wrote the Twitter user. Along with this, she shared an image from the movie and the novel.

