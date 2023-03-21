With thousands of years of history, Rajasthan is known for its traditions and culture. Goes without saying that with such a rich historical legacy, the state never fails to surprise us with its myths and mysteries. Let’s take a look at one such myth today from the city of Nagaur. Nagaur, a city in Rajasthan, is famous for spices and sweets and abundant mineral resources. But Nagaur is in the headlines these days owing to the pond’s history. Alnav pond, which is located near the Roll town of Nagaur district, is known for saints’ penance and there is a 500-year-old history in connection with the pond.

According to reports, this pond was constructed more than 500 years ago by Arankam Binjara. Along with this pond, three other ponds were also constructed in three more villages. It is said that two villagers Roll and Bugrada who stayed on the border (Kakar) of the village of Nagaur used to do business with the Binjars. But due to the lack of water facilities, they faced a major problem. Later, a pond was constructed and this pond was named Alnav pond. Now this pond has become a place of saints.

It is said that Saint Laxman Das and Murkhdas ji did penance here. According to the information of the villagers, due to the miracle of Laxmandas ji, when there was a famine in Pargaon, the Alnav pond was filled with only one pot of water. In ancient times, this pond was used to quench the thirst of 5-6 nearby villages. The pond is lying empty at present. Saint’s huts and Baba Ramdev’s temple are built on the ghat of this pond in the present day.

Coming back to the city of Nagaur, its ancient name was Ahichhatrapur. It is also famous for the Nagaur Fort which was built by Naagvanshi Kshatriya in ancient India and is one of the finest examples of Rajput-Mughal architecture built in the early 12th century. Nagaur was ruled for a long time by the Kshatriyas.

