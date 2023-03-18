The advent of social media has given birth to the concept of trends, where challenges, as well as life hacks, keep popping up on social media. Many users, including celebrities, get enamored with the trend and follow suit. Many of these hacks may not be scientifically correct or even feasible but social media often takes over our senses. This brings us to the latest trend that is taking social media by storm.

The internet is actually washing their hair with Coca-Cola. It has even got users convinced that it will work wonders for their hair. Alice Suki Waterhouse, an English model, promoted the advantages of this strange hair-washing style and started the trend. She claims that Coke made her fine, limp hair look like a gorgeous piece of art. This, of course, pushed many vloggers and influencers into a frantic rush to buy Coke and wash their hair with it.

According to some beliefs, phosphoric acid, which has a very low pH level and is present in Coca-Cola and other aerated drinks, tightens the cuticle of the hair strands, making them smooth, lustrous, and giving them a pleasant wavy appearance. Some claim that washing it with water and then rinsing with coke makes hair more bouncy. Sugar gives the hair additional volume.

Well, when trying each and every expensive method to attain that silky beautiful hair hugely ends up driving a hole in our pockets without great results, this hack may seem justified when all you got to do is buy a bottle of Coca-Cola. However, how feasible is it? Before hopping on this strange drink hair wash bandwagon, get the facts right.

Coca-Cola seals the hair cuticles, giving them a lustrous appearance. Coke does not cleanse the scalp or hair, contrary to what its supporters claim because it lacks surfactants. Moreover, the buildup of corn syrup and other substances on the scalp can result in problems like greasiness, irritation, dandruff, and hair loss. So, although the hair may look attractive immediately after washing it with Coca-Cola, its long-term damages are real. Hence, you can follow the trend at your own risk.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here