WATCH: 11,304 Performers Came Together and Performed Bihu to Set Two World Records

Bihu is a traditional festival of Assam and the beginning of the Assamese new year. It is one among three bihu which has been celebrated with joy and is known as Rongali Bihu. People use to dance bihu in groups and enjoy the festival for the whole month of Bohag (The first month of the Assamese calender). This year Assam witnessed a historic event as Assamese people set two world records on the day of Uruka. On April 13, over 11,304 bihu dancers (Bihuwoti) and drummers (Dhuliya) performed bihu dance at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati.

Assam has created two Guinness Book of world records on 13th April 2023. First record was made on Bihu performance with 11,304 Bihuwaotis and dhulias; and the second world record was made for the most number of instruments played in one place. Over 2,548 dhulias (drummers) performed breaking the earlier world record of 1,356 dhols at Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati. The dhulias from across the state gathered at Sarusajai and made word records with amazing Traditional Assamese musical performances. Dhulias wore traditional outfits during their performance. Today, on Bihu Uruka, These dhulias will again perform their mesmerizing performance in front of prime minister Narendra Modi. Friday PM Modi will receive the certificates of World Records made on the same day from the representatives of the Guinness World Records.

The event was held in the presence of representatives of the Guinness World Records at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati. The programme was held around 5.30 in the evening. On April 14, on the day of Goru bihu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the certificates of two world records and watch the spectacular performances by Bihuwotis and dhulias.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led government had decided to set the world record with Bihu and organised this mega event. Today. PM Modi will reach Assam and inaugurate AIIMS and other three medical colleges in the state.

It is worth mentioning that Rangali Bihu has started today. This Rangali Bihu is celebrated by the Assamese people for 7 days. The first day of Bihu is called Goru Bihu. Similarly, the rest of the day is also celebrated by a special name. All the people of Assam are busy celebrating Bihu.

